Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that beginning Saturday, June 20, 2020, additional centers throughout the state will offer photo license services, adhering to restrictions on work and social interaction set by Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

These re-openings are in addition to those previously announced on June 4, 2020.

The below locations will be opened for photo services only. Customers in need of a photo must have a correct camera card to obtain photo services. Customers without camera cards seeking renewal of their non-commercial license or ID should renew online or by mail to avoid an unnecessary visit to the location.

The following locations will reopen for photo license services only beginning Saturday, June 20:

Belle Vernon Photo License Center, 960 Rostraver Road, Belle Vernon; hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Berwick Photo License Center, 10th and Mulberry Street, Berwick; hours of operation will be Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Coudersport Photo License Center, 1 South Main St., Coudersport; hours of operation will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Elizabethville Photo License Center, 4686 State Route 209, Suite 5, Elizabethville; hours of operation will be Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM

Honesdale Photo License Center, 18 Collan Park, Honesdale; hours of operation will be Tuesday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM.

Huntingdon Photo License Center, 9048 William Penn Highway, Suite 1, Huntingdon, hours of operation will be Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Indiana Photo License Center normal, 2334 Oakland Avenue, Suite A, Indiana; hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Kittanning Photo License Center, 159 Butler Rd. Suite 2d, Kittanning; hours of operation will be Wednesday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Lehighton Photo License Center, 1403 Blakeslee Boulevard, Route 443, Lehighton; hours of operation will be Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Milford Photo License Center, 201 West Harford St., Route 6, Milford; hours of operation will be Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Montrose Photo License Center, 78 Grow Avenue, Montrose; hours of operation will be Tuesday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

St. Mary's Photo License Centers, 129 North Micheal St., St. Mary's; hours of operation will be Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Tunkhannock Photo License Center, 600 Hunter Highway, Suite 12, Tunkhannock; hours of operation will be Friday and Saturday 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM; and

Waynesburg Photo License Center, 1164 Willow Drive, Waynesburg; hours of operation will be Thursday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM.

The following locations will reopen for photo license services only beginning Friday, June 26:

Bedford Photo License Center, 137 Bedford Plaza Rd., Bedford; hours of operation will be Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Clarion Photo License Center, 22631 Route 68 Suite 50, Clarion; hours of operation will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Shamokin Photo License Center, 5 Anthra Plaza, Shamokin; hours of operation will be Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM;

Wellsboro Photo License Center, 40 Plaza Lane, Wellsboro; hours of operation will be Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM; and

Warren Photo License Center, 984 Hatch Run Road, Warren; hours of operation will be Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM.

The following locations will reopen for photo license services only beginning Saturday, June 27:

Seneca Photo License Center, 143 Airport Road, Seneca; hours of operation will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM.

For a list of driver license and photo license centers that are currently open, as well as their hours of operation, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

In all reopened locations, the following COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place:

Customers will be required to wear masks while in the facility;

Seating will be reduced at all locations to make social distancing easier to maintain six feet distances between each seat;

The number of customers will be limited to correspond with available counter stations and available seating in the customer waiting area only;

Admittance to the facility will be limited to only the customer requiring service, unless assistance is needed by an accompanying person;

Plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed at each counter to protect customers and employees;

Cleaning protocols have been enhanced to sanitize facilities on an ongoing basis; and

Markings on floors have been added to assist with social distancing along with signage to communicate special instructions to customers.

As PennDOT reopens driver license and photo license centers, services will be in high demand, and customers should expect longer than normal waits.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver license and photo ID duplicates. There are no additional fees for using online services.

PennDOT will continue to evaluate these processes and will continue to reopen other locations as soon as safely possible. We will continue to communicate any reopening and changes with the public.

More COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov. For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.