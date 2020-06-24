Governor Tom Wolf announced that 60 senior community centers throughout the commonwealth will be the recipients of Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s 2019-20 Senior Community Center grants – totaling $2 million in funding appropriated by the General Assembly from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
“Senior community centers play an immense role for older Pennsylvanians by assisting them with aging in place,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “The grants will empower these centers to make their desired changes to further benefit regular attendees while attracting a new generation of participants.”
The grants will help senior centers fund projects based on their applications, such as updating and modernizing facilities, providing new health and entertainment programs, upgrading technology, and enhancing marketing opportunities.
“These projects will make a positive impact for the senior community centers receiving the grants and the older adults they serve. As we return to some sense of normalcy, older Pennsylvanians may be eager to return to their local senior community center for the activities they enjoyed prior to the stay-at-home orders plus experience some new opportunities that may come once these projects are completed,” said Aging Secretary Robert Torres.
There are more than 500 senior community centers throughout Pennsylvania that provide a variety of offerings, such as nutritious meals, educational opportunities, transportation services, financial and insurance counseling and exercise programs. Proceeds from the Pennsylvania Lottery help to fund these programs every year.
“We’re very proud that the Pennsylvania Lottery has been able to provide more than $30 billion in funding for property tax and rent rebates, prescription assistance, home-delivered meals and other critical services that seniors depend on,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We’re also proud to be able to say that we remain the nation’s only lottery to dedicate all proceeds to programs that benefit older adults.”
For more information on senior community centers and other services and programs offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, visit aging.pa.gov.
Below is the list of the Senior Community Center awardees and grant amounts:
|Senior Center Name
|Project Type
|County
|Amount
|Littlestown Area Senior Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Adams
|$25,500
|LifeSpan Chartiers Senior Resource Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Allegheny
|$64,346
|Elizabeth Seton Center, Brookline
|Programs & Services
|Allegheny
|$32,000
|Vintage, Inc.
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Allegheny
|$85,000
|Riverview Community Action Corporation
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Allegheny
|$54,000
|Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center
|Programs & Services
|Allegheny
|$45,000
|South Side Market House
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Allegheny
|$51,000
|Hazelwood Healthy Active Living Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Allegheny
|$65,000
|Center at the Mall
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Beaver
|$35,858
|The Center at Spring Street, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Berks
|$76,846
|Southern Blair Senior Center
|Technology
|Blair
|$11,200
|Central Blair Senior Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Blair
|$21,780
|Williamsburg Senior Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Blair
|$19,402
|Canton Active Living Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Bradford
|$19,402
|Middletown Senior Community Center
|Programs & Services
|Bucks
|$30,372
|Johnstown Senior Activities Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Cambria
|$10,000
|Weatherly Senior Center
|Programs & Services
|Carbon
|$5,100
|Coatesville Area Senior Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Chester
|$76,270
|West Chester Area Senior Centerr
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Chester
|$35,000
|Senior Adult Activity Center of Phoenixville Area
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Chester
|$32,975
|Berwick Senior Center
|Programs & Services
|Columbia
|$17,725
|Active Aging of Cambridge Springs
|Technology
|Crawford
|$5,000
|Active Aging Center of Meadville
|Programs & Services
|Crawford
|$7,260
|West Shore Senior Center
|Programs & Services
|Cumberland
|$10,570
|Mechanicsburg Place: A Senior Center and More
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Cumberland
|$54,861
|Carlisle Senior Action Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Cumberland
|$6,248
|The Rutherford House Senior Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Dauphin
|$34,235
|Main Line Senior Services DBA Wayne Senior Center
|Programs & Services
|Delaware
|$23,194
|Schoolhouse Senior Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Delaware
|$30,123
|Mountain Citizens Action Group, Inc.
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Fayette
|$9,600
|Bullskin Township Senior Citizens, Inc.
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Fayette
|$36,726
|Chambersburg Senior Activity Center
|Programs & Services
|Franklin
|$40,448
|Carmichaels Activity Center
|Nutrition Services
|Greene
|$10,014
|Luis Munoz Marin Senior Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Lancaster
|$42,106
|Millersville Senior Center
|Programs & Services
|Lancaster
|$46,000
|Whitehall Active Community Center
|Programs & Services
|Lehigh
|$10,038
|Rose Tucker Active Adult Center
|Technology
|Luzerne
|$14,191
|Lewistown Senior Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Mifflin
|$26,950
|Pottstown Area Seniors Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Montgomery
|$9,050
|The Open Link (The Center at The Open Link)
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Montgomery
|$58,488
|Coal Region Adult Community Center
|Programs & Services
|Northumberland
|$10,500
|Marysville/Rye Senior Citizens’ Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Perry
|$13,943
|Millerstown Senior Citizens Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Perry
|$7,670
|Marconi Center-South Philadelphia
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Philadelphia
|$41,455
|Center in the Park
|Marketing & Outreach
|Philadelphia
|$30,442
|Confluence Senior Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Somerset
|$43,470
|Meyersdale Senior Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Somerset
|$66,300
|Central City Senior Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Somerset
|$25,871
|Center for Life-Windber
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Somerset
|$25,800
|Somerset Senior Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Somerset
|$60,000
|Washington Senior Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Washington
|$50,220
|Hamlin Senior Center
|Technology
|Wayne
|$15,000
|Earl J. Simons Center
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Wayne
|$143,505
|Latrobe Center for Active Adults
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Westmoreland
|$38,800
|New Kensington Center for Active Adults
|Capital Improvement & Renovations
|Westmoreland
|$33,450
|West Newton Senior Center
|Programs & Services
|Westmoreland
|$18,650
|Windy Hill Senior Center, Inc.
|Programs & Services
|York
|$22,026
|Red Land Senior Center
|Programs & Services
|York
|$8,090
|South Central York County Senior Center
|Nutrition Services
|York
|$7,220
|Crispus Attucks Active Living Center
|Programs & Services
|York
|$20,390