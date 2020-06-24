$2 million awarded in 2019-20 senior community center grants PHOTO

Governor Tom Wolf announced that 60 senior community centers throughout the commonwealth will be the recipients of Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s 2019-20 Senior Community Center grants – totaling $2 million in funding appropriated by the General Assembly from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

“Senior community centers play an immense role for older Pennsylvanians by assisting them with aging in place,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “The grants will empower these centers to make their desired changes to further benefit regular attendees while attracting a new generation of participants.”

The grants will help senior centers fund projects based on their applications, such as updating and modernizing facilities, providing new health and entertainment programs, upgrading technology, and enhancing marketing opportunities.

“These projects will make a positive impact for the senior community centers receiving the grants and the older adults they serve. As we return to some sense of normalcy, older Pennsylvanians may be eager to return to their local senior community center for the activities they enjoyed prior to the stay-at-home orders plus experience some new opportunities that may come once these projects are completed,” said Aging Secretary Robert Torres.

There are more than 500 senior community centers throughout Pennsylvania that provide a variety of offerings, such as nutritious meals, educational opportunities, transportation services, financial and insurance counseling and exercise programs. Proceeds from the Pennsylvania Lottery help to fund these programs every year.

“We’re very proud that the Pennsylvania Lottery has been able to provide more than $30 billion in funding for property tax and rent rebates, prescription assistance, home-delivered meals and other critical services that seniors depend on,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We’re also proud to be able to say that we remain the nation’s only lottery to dedicate all proceeds to programs that benefit older adults.”

For more information on senior community centers and other services and programs offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, visit aging.pa.gov.

Below is the list of the Senior Community Center awardees and grant amounts:

Senior Center NameProject TypeCountyAmount
Littlestown Area Senior CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsAdams$25,500
LifeSpan Chartiers Senior Resource CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsAllegheny$64,346
Elizabeth Seton Center, BrooklinePrograms & ServicesAllegheny$32,000
Vintage, Inc.Capital Improvement & RenovationsAllegheny$85,000
Riverview Community Action CorporationCapital Improvement & RenovationsAllegheny$54,000
Sheraden Healthy Active Living CenterPrograms & ServicesAllegheny$45,000
South Side Market HouseCapital Improvement & RenovationsAllegheny$51,000
Hazelwood Healthy Active Living CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsAllegheny$65,000
Center at the MallCapital Improvement & RenovationsBeaver$35,858
The Center at Spring Street, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-ServiceCapital Improvement & RenovationsBerks$76,846
Southern Blair Senior CenterTechnologyBlair$11,200
Central Blair Senior CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsBlair$21,780
Williamsburg Senior CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsBlair$19,402
Canton Active Living CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsBradford$19,402
Middletown Senior Community CenterPrograms & ServicesBucks$30,372
Johnstown Senior Activities CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsCambria$10,000
Weatherly Senior CenterPrograms & ServicesCarbon$5,100
Coatesville Area Senior CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsChester$76,270
West Chester Area Senior CenterrCapital Improvement & RenovationsChester$35,000
Senior Adult Activity Center of Phoenixville AreaCapital Improvement & RenovationsChester$32,975
Berwick Senior CenterPrograms & ServicesColumbia$17,725
Active Aging of Cambridge SpringsTechnologyCrawford$5,000
Active Aging Center of MeadvillePrograms & ServicesCrawford$7,260
West Shore Senior CenterPrograms & ServicesCumberland$10,570
Mechanicsburg Place: A Senior Center and MoreCapital Improvement & RenovationsCumberland$54,861
Carlisle Senior Action CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsCumberland$6,248
The Rutherford House Senior CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsDauphin$34,235
Main Line Senior Services DBA Wayne Senior CenterPrograms & ServicesDelaware$23,194
Schoolhouse Senior CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsDelaware$30,123
Mountain Citizens Action Group, Inc.Capital Improvement & RenovationsFayette$9,600
Bullskin Township Senior Citizens, Inc.Capital Improvement & RenovationsFayette$36,726
Chambersburg Senior Activity CenterPrograms & ServicesFranklin$40,448
Carmichaels Activity CenterNutrition ServicesGreene$10,014
Luis Munoz Marin Senior CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsLancaster$42,106
Millersville Senior CenterPrograms & ServicesLancaster$46,000
Whitehall Active Community CenterPrograms & ServicesLehigh$10,038
Rose Tucker Active Adult CenterTechnologyLuzerne$14,191
Lewistown Senior CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsMifflin$26,950
Pottstown Area Seniors CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsMontgomery$9,050
The Open Link (The Center at The Open Link)Capital Improvement & RenovationsMontgomery$58,488
Coal Region Adult Community CenterPrograms & ServicesNorthumberland$10,500
Marysville/Rye Senior Citizens’ CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsPerry$13,943
Millerstown Senior Citizens CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsPerry$7,670
Marconi Center-South PhiladelphiaCapital Improvement & RenovationsPhiladelphia$41,455
Center in the ParkMarketing & OutreachPhiladelphia$30,442
Confluence Senior CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsSomerset$43,470
Meyersdale Senior CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsSomerset$66,300
Central City Senior CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsSomerset$25,871
Center for Life-WindberCapital Improvement & RenovationsSomerset$25,800
Somerset Senior CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsSomerset$60,000
Washington Senior CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsWashington$50,220
Hamlin Senior CenterTechnologyWayne$15,000
Earl J. Simons CenterCapital Improvement & RenovationsWayne$143,505
Latrobe Center for Active AdultsCapital Improvement & RenovationsWestmoreland$38,800
New Kensington Center for Active AdultsCapital Improvement & RenovationsWestmoreland$33,450
West Newton Senior CenterPrograms & ServicesWestmoreland$18,650
Windy Hill Senior Center, Inc.Programs & ServicesYork$22,026
Red Land Senior CenterPrograms & ServicesYork$8,090
South Central York County Senior CenterNutrition ServicesYork$7,220
Crispus Attucks Active Living CenterPrograms & ServicesYork$20,390

