Last week I paused an episode of Chen Qing Ling to peek at my buzzing phone. A message - I was tasked with writing an article about Star Wars Day.

Here's the thing - my sister loves Star Wars; I do not. My sister has an impressively huge Yoda Christmas tree topper while my Star Wars merch "collection" consists of a single Jawa Tsum Tsum - an acquisition made primarily because it reminds me of the adorable Black Mages from the Final Fantasy franchise with their shadowed faces and headlight eyes.

That said, I have a reputation to uphold as a treasure trove of useless trivia. I know that Star Wars Day falls on May 4 of each year, with "May the fourth" being used as a play on "May the force [be with you]," a sort of well-wishing phrase within the Star Wars universe.

Sometimes coinciding with Free Comic Book Day (Not this year; FCBD has been postponed until August), fans are encouraged to participate in cosplay, re-watch their favorite flicks, take a while to play their favorite Star Wars-based video or tabletop game, torture themselves with the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, cook Star Wars inspired food, play a trivia game, or do some fun crafts.

Since Lucasfilm merged with Disney, the megacorporation's theme parks have held massive celebrations on May 4 each year, making the holiday seem all the more official. Despite the revelry from Star Wars fans and Star Wars merchandise sellers, nobody has it better this week than the very specific demographic of Mexican Star Wars fans, who get to celebrate Star Wars Day and Cinco de Mayo in rapid succession. Good for them!

I find myself somewhat less fortunate. "My friendship with you is over," one of my friends (hopefully jokingly) said when I asked him where to even begin writing about the larger-than-life franchise that never resonated with me. "How could you not know about Star Wars?"

All I could do was invoke the catchphrase of one of the characters from the Chinese drama that I had been enjoying prior to the interruption: "Please don't ask me. I really don't know anything."

Aside from getting the gist of the May 4 holiday, I know the important things about Star Wars: Vader is Luke's father, hardcore fans will want to beat you to death if you call The Child "Baby Yoda," the Star Wars Gangsta Rap was the hottest thing on the internet in the year 2000, light sabers go "vwooom," and there are countless fan theories of varying irony levels about comic relief character Jar Jar Binks being a political menace.

The modern internet fandom experience, no matter how you try to curate it, shoves everything together on mega-sites like Twitter and Instagram instead of the small, specialized web forums of yore. Even if you're only in it to talk about anime, Marvel films and comics, cat pictures, Chinese drama shows, or politics, you're bound to run into Star Wars whether you want to or not.

Much like Disney, which absorbed Lucasfilm and therefore the Star Wars franchise in 2012, Star Wars has thoroughly woven itself into the tapestries of many cultures around the world. It's even wormed its way into legitimate scientific studies - the use of "wormed" is deliberate here, as at least one worm is named after a Star Wars character. Heck, Star Wars films have even been played on the International Space Station.

George Lucas's space opera masterpiece has undeniably left a permanent, profound mark on humanity. It may not be the kind of story that I enjoy, but I can respect its impact and perhaps sneak a Wookie Cookie from the snack table when nobody's looking.

Need more Star Wars Day celebration tips? You came to the wrong place. I already told you that I don't know anything about this stuff. The official Star Wars website can help you, though.

You guys have fun. I'll be over here waiting for Chen Qing Ling Day to become a thing.