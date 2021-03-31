Williamsport, Pa. – Part of the American Rescue Workers' mission is to fight and prevent hunger, and that mission includes providing community holiday means for those in need.

This year, the American Rescue Workers will host a to-go community Easter dinner that is free to the public on Monday, April 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 643 Elmira St., Williamsport.

This year's Easter meal will be provided drive-thru style for the safety of all workers and guests.

“I am excited to serve the community with some traditional Easter favorites, such as, brown sugar glazed ham, oven roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, fresh green beans, macaroni and cheese, rolls with herbed butter, and apple chutney,” said ARWs’ Chef Mark.

Individuals who are interested in receiving a to-go Easter dinner can come to the American Rescue Workers donation dock located on Elmira Street, where they can take as many meals as they need in order to feed their family a delicious holiday meal.

American Rescue Workers (ARW) is a faith based non-profit organization providing homelessness and hunger prevention services in Central Pennsylvania since 1934.

ARW cares holistically for men, women, and children who find themselves in an emergency situation or a homeless crisis by providing shelter and social services. For more information about services provided or to learn how you can support the ministry of American Rescue Workers, visit www.arwwilliamsport.org or call (570) 323-8401.