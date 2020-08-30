September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood or platelets to support kids, teenagers, and young adults who are battling cancer, as well as others who are in need of transfusions.

The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery, or treatment for complications.

Cancer and cancer treatments can put patients at risk for low red blood cell and platelet counts. Some types of chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, lowering the production of red blood cells and platelets. Cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma attack the bone marrow as well. Blood and platelet transfusions can enable patients to receive critical treatments needed to fight and survive cancer.

Blood and platelet donations are needed to ensure blood products are available for pediatric cancer patients and others throughout this pandemic. As a thank-you, those who come to give from September 4 through 8 will receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks while supplies last.

Sport Clips has teamed up with Red Cross to provide free haircut coupons to blood donors throughout September for a "Saving Lives Never Looked So Good" campaign. Donors will receive a coupon via email in the days following their donation. Donors must have a valid email address to receive the coupon, which expires on November 30.

The Red Cross and Sport Clips encourage donors to use the hashtag #SavingLivesLooksGood to share their new looks and invite others to give.

The Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Those who have COVID antibodies may qualify to be convalescent plasma donors, who can help patients who are fighting the virus. Antibody test results will be sent through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org within 7 to 10 days.

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness. If you suspect that you are ill, please do not donate.

Face coverings are required when making a donation, and donors are asked to make an appointment.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities during September 1 through 15 in Northeastern Pennsylvania include:

Bradford County

Towanda September 4, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Bradford County YMCA, 9 College Ave. September 9, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fairfield Inn and Suites, 1248 Golden Mile Road September 10, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 42, 912 Main St.

Troy September 10, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Troy Fire Company, 1 Firehouse Road



Clinton County

Lock Haven September 8, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lock Haven University Recreation Center, 550 Railroad St. September 9, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Lock Haven University Recreation Center

Mill Hall September 14, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tri County North Central Church, 205 Main St.



Columbia County

Benton September 2, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Northern Columbia Community and Cultural Center, 42 Community Drive

Bloomsburg September 1, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., First English Baptist Church, 700 Millville Road September 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive



Lycoming County

Jersey Shore September 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rearick-Carpenter Cremation and Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St.

Montoursville September 11, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Bethany Evanglical Lutheran Church, 369 Broad St.

Muncy September 2, noon to 5:30 p.m., Muncy Masonic Lodge, 28 Brummer Pond Road

Trout Run September 4, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Trout Run Fire Hall, 241 Route 14

Williamsport September 2, noon to 6 p.m., Pennsylvania College of Technology Bush Campus Center, 1 College Ave. September 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Planet Fitness, 1020 Commerce Park Drive September 3, noon to 6 p.m., Pennsylvania College of Technology Bush Campus Center



Montour County

Danville September 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Danville State Hospital, Montour Building, 50 Kirkbride Drive



Northumberland County

Elysburg September 1, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Elysburg Alliance Church, 1 W. Alpha St.

Northumberland September 8, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Third and Queen Streets

Turbotville September 9, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Anthony Township Municipal Building, 1361 White Hall Road

Watsontown September 3, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., First Evangelical Luthernan Church, 400 Main St.



Snyder County

Mount Pleasant Mills September 11, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saint Thomas Independent Brethren in Christ Church, 1070 St. Thomas Road

Selinsgrove September 4, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Susquehanna Valley Mall, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive



Sullivan County

Muncy Valley September 9, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Muncy Valley Fire Company, 11997 Route 42



How to donate blood

A blood donor card, driver's license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Those who are 17 years of age (16 with parental permission where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and donors aged 18 and under have to meet certain height and weight requirements to be eligible.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.