Wilkes-Barre -- This July, the American Red Cross and Wonder Woman are joining forces to help patients in need of blood transfusions. There is an urgent need for blood donors as COVID-19 caused unprecedented supply challenges and uncertainty. Many blood drives at businesses and community organizations have been canceled as locations remain closed or restrict the number of people who can be in the venue.

The Red Cross is organizing an epic prop replica giveaway from the new Warner Bros. Pictures film, "Wonder Woman 1984," which is scheduled to hit theaters across the U.S. on October 2. Everyone who donates between July 1 and July 31 will automatically be entered to win the replica prop package, which includes the iconic Golden Lasso and a pair of gauntlets identical to those worn by Wonder Woman in the film.

To win, a valid email address is required. Entries are limited to five per donor. The winner will be notified on or around August 10, 2020.

Those who are feeling well are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or by using the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

“In times of crisis, new superheroes often emerge, and new alliances are forged. The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with "Wonder Woman 1984" to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of the American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Blood donors have a unique super power—lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need.

Be a Superhero

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood - kids battling cancer, accident victims being raced into emergency rooms, and new moms with complicated childbirths. Unfortunately, superheroes are in short supply as only 3 out of 100 Americans donate blood.

While tens of thousands of donors gave blood in response to an initial blood shortage caused by this coronavirus outbreak, it’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation, and platelets within just five days, so they must constantly be replenished.

Host a blood drive

The Red Cross is still seeking air-conditioned locations to host blood drives throughout the summer. To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Blood donation and COVID-19

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control public guidance. Additional sanitary measures will be taken by staff members.

Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of donation from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

In most states, individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.