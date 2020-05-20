Given current events, many locations that normally host blood drives are closed. Fewer blood drive locations means fewer blood drives, and fewer blood drives means a decreased supply of blood. To help maintain a sufficient supply, the American Red Cross is asking anyone who is able to help host blood drives, volunteer as blood drive screeners, or donate blood or platelets.

Hosting blood drives

The Red Cross is looking for air-conditioned sites that are willing to host blood drives throughout the summer. Additional information and sign-ups are available here.

Volunteering as a donor screener

Donor screeners greet and thank donors, take donors' temperatures, and sanitize registration and canteen areas. There are no special skills required and gloves, cleaning supplies, masks, and training are provided. Additional information and signup forms are available here.

Giving blood or platelets

Blood and platelets are needed every day to help patients who are battling disease and facing situations like vehicle accidents. To thank those who donate their blood or platelets, the Red Cross will send those who give between May 15 and May 31 a free "we're all in this together" T-shirt by mail. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their shirt.

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross donor app, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood drives in our area

Lycoming County

May 21: River Valley Regional YMCA, 641 Walnut St., Williamsport, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 28: First United Methodist Church North Campus, 1157 Market St., Williamsport, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

May 29: AristaCare, 1445 Sycamore Road, Montoursville, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Union County

May 21: The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 26: North Central PA Red Cross Chapter, 249 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 28: Winfield Baptist Church, 330 State Route 304, Winfield, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Snyder County

May 22: Kratzerville Fire Company #130, 62 Fire Hall Road, Selinsgrove, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May 28: Susquehanna Valley Mall, One Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Selinsgrove, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

May 29: Grace Covenant Community Church, 99 Cafe Lane, Middleburg, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.