Pittsburgh, Pa. — The American Red Cross has reported a "concerning shortfall" in blood donations throughout May, citing a deficit of over 26,000 donations. So now they look to the public to help fill the shortage.

The need for blood donations is constant, with someone in the United States needing a transfusion every two seconds. The Red Cross adds that platelet donors are especially needed and encourages setting up an appointment to give blood or platelets now or in the weeks ahead if possible.

Anyone who donates blood, platelets, or plasma this month will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. In addition, donors will be entered into a raffle for a backyard theater package.

More details about prizes and gifts being given to donors this June are available at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

In addition to providing a reward for donating, the gift cards and raffle are part of the observance of World Blood Donor Day, which takes place on June 14. This date is used to raise awareness about the constant need for a stable blood supply and to recognize both blood donors and the volunteers who staff blood donation events.

To set up a donation appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Another way to support blood drives is to become a volunteer. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in, and thank blood donors to ensure that donating is a positive experience. Volunteers can also help to transport blood products to medical facilities.

For more information and to apply for a volunteer position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.