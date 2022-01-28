Harrisburg -- Pennsylvania just received a "failing grade" for tobacco use. The American Lung Association released its 20th annual "State of Tobacco Control" report on Jan. 26, 2022, granting Pennsylvania an F in multiple categories.

The report discusses the prevalence of products like e-cigarettes, flavored tobacco products like menthol cigarettes as pressing issues while criticizing the state for a lack of policies reducing and preventing tobacco use, e-cigarette use, and secondhand smoke.

The annual report evaluates state and federal policymakers about their actions taken to eliminate tobacco use and recommends new policies. Comprehensive "smokefree" laws in several states, increased tobacco taxes, and more accessible addiction treatment programs are among the measures praised by the American Lung Association.

One major measure that Pennsylvania has taken over the last two decades is updating the tobacco sales age from 18 to 21. According to the American Lung Association, the adult smoking rate in the state is 15.8 percent and the high school tobacco use rate is 26.7 percent, despite the increased age restriction.

“While we have seen some progress in Pennsylvania, tobacco use remains our leading cause of preventable death and disease, taking an estimated 22,010 lives each year,” said Molly Pisciottano, Advocacy Director at the American Lung Association in Pennsylvania. “And our progress on tobacco control policy has not been equal. We continue to see the unequal burden of tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke in communities experiencing health disparities.”

The 2022 report grades states in five areas. Pennsylvania received the following grades:

Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs: F

Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws: D

Level of State Tobacco Taxes: F

Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco: F

Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products - F

The report recommends that lawmakers focus on increased funding for tobacco prevention and programs that help people quit smoking.

“Despite receiving $1,663,100,000 from tobacco settlement payments and tobacco taxes, Pennsylvania only funds tobacco control efforts at 13.1% of the level recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and only 4.5% of the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) funding. The Lung Association believes the funds should be used to support the health of our communities, and to prevent tobacco use and help people quit, and not switch to e-cigarettes. These programs are also critical for helping to end tobacco-related health disparities,” said Pisciottano.

Additionally, the report recommends passing a comprehensive smokefree law. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board required that all casinos reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic implement a no-smoking rule, but ALA is pushing to make it a permanent law.

“The U.S. Surgeon General has concluded there is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke,” said Pisciottano. “It’s time that the Clean Indoor Air Act makes smokefree casinos a permanent law. Passing a comprehensive smokefree law that permanently eliminates smoking in all public places and workplaces, including restaurants, bars and casinos, would protect workers across the state from deadly secondhand smoke. E-cigarettes should also be included in comprehensive smokefree laws.”

Flavored products including e-cigarettes and menthol cigarettes have been under fire from the FDA recently because of their broader appeal than plain, unflavored tobacco and nicotine products, especially among children.

“Kids follow the flavors, so ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Pennsylvania is key to ending youth tobacco use. We call on legislators in Harrisburg to prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol, across Pennsylvania,” said Pisciottano.

Compared to Pennsylvania's ratings, the federal government received the following grades:

Federal Government Regulation of Tobacco Products: D

Federal Coverage of Quit Smoking Treatments: D

Level of Federal Tobacco Taxes: F

Federal Mass Media Campaigns to Prevent and Reduce Tobacco Use: A

Federal Minimum Age of Sale for Tobacco Products to 21: I (incomplete, awaiting documentation from the FDA)