October 14 is now known as National Dessert Day thanks mostly to the efforts of "National Today," a firm dedicated to assigning every day of the year its own holiday celebration.

While it's entirely made up rather than a deeply-rooted tradition or federally-assigned day, weren't all holidays just something that someone made up at some point? Whatever your view on the subject is, the most important thing is that we all have an excuse to eat something tasty and comforting today.

National Dessert Day may be a new creation, but desserts themselves have a rich, delicious, and very, very long history.

Desserts have been making human existence sweeter since ancient times, first taking the forms of sun-dried fruits and flowers drizzled with honey and quickly evolving into sweet breads, custards, and other delicacies.

Ancient recipes are still available, though they are often vague about measurements: Cato the Elder, an ancient Roman curmudgeon who famously and vehemently opposed the cultural influences of "degenerate" Greeks, left behind these cheesecake recipes that people are still reading and attempting to make thousands of years later.

Humans aren't the only ones who are big fans of desserts: Egyptian gods, the Greek mythological figures of Olympus, Hindu deities, the Roman pantheon, Mesopotamian lords, Gaelic fairy courts, and countless other spiritual beings are known to have a sweet tooth, too, accepting offerings of honey cakes and other treats.

While Christianity tends not to involve itself in such offerings, several desserts have some form of Christian symbolism baked into them: for example, the Mardi Gras King Cake contains a trinket or bean representing the baby Jesus, and Greek Christians traditionally include 33 paper-thin dough layers in baklava - each representing a year of Jesus's life on earth.

The phenomenon of eating desserts at the end of a meal is a relatively new invention. Prior to the 1600's, sweets were served alongside savory foods at any time, the word "dessert" didn't exist, and sugar had not yet been made widely available at affordable prices.

Desserts as we know them today originated with sugarcane cultivation in the Americas and the French coining the term "desservir," related to the words "desert" (as in abandon) and "serve," referring to foods eaten as the table is being cleared.

In modern times, cane sugar, maple syrup, honey, and other sweeteners are widely available anywhere and at affordable prices, dessert recipes are incredibly diverse and available instantly through the internet, and chocolate, once reserved for Aztec and Mayan gods and nobility, is in most people's cupboards. Humanity and desserts have come a long way.

National Dessert Day may be new, but desserts are a fundamental part of human culture, religion, and history; giving them their own holiday is long overdue. Whether you choose to celebrate with ancient Roman treats or a chocolate cake that you make in the microwave, consider making today a sweet one.