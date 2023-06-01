Lewisburg, Pa. — In its second year, the Ambassador Challenge fundraiser raised over $181,000 in financial aid support for patients of Evangelical Community Hospital.

The fundraising dollars support the Evangelical Care Fund, which then supports patients in a variety of ways: financing Community Health and Wellness screenings, events, and education; Mobile Health of Evangelical; Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS), the Hospital’s paramedic and EMT response; The Family Place, the Hospital’s obstetrics unit; Hospice of Evangelical, end-of-life care; and more.

The 2023 Ambassador Challenge was made possible by the generous support of sponsors including Griffith Development, McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC, Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, and Weis Markets, as well as many other businesses and organizations who are recognized on the Ambassador website, EvanHospital.com/Ambassador.

During the Ambassador Challenge, representatives serve as ambassadors by promoting the Hospital's mission and encouraging charitable giving. Michael Briskey, MD, of Selinsgrove; Chad Evans of Paxinos; and Sabra Karr of Lewisburg were the ambassadors for the 2023 campaign.

Collectively, the three ambassadors raised $98,975, with Sabra Karr being named Ambassador of the Year for raising over $44,000. Each ambassador was presented a crystal award by Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, during a celebration.

“Now in the second year of the Ambassador Challenge, we’re delighted to see the enthusiasm that surrounds this as our premier fundraising event,” said Donna Schuck, Associate Vice President of Philanthropy and Donor Relations. “Our Ambassadors all rose to the challenge and beyond raising funds, raised awareness surrounding the importance of supporting the Hospital so neighbors and friends can take advantage of the healthcare opportunities it offers.”

In addition to monies raised by the ambassadors, an online auction, which was open to anyone with interest, brought in over $14,000.

“Our Ambassador Challenge is made possible by the behind-scenes-work of the committee members,” said Schuck. “They bring to the table enthusiasm and creativity to make the event a success all with the singular goal of raising the funds needed to bring accessible healthcare to our communities.”

The Ambassador Challenge committee included community volunteers: Eustacia Muir, Chair, Stacey Napoli, Co-Chair, Chad Evans, and Kristen Moyer as well as Evangelical Community Hospital Philanthropy and Donor Relations staff: Drew Kauffman, Communications Manager; Donna Schuck, Associate Vice President of Philanthropy and Donor Relations, and Krista Stephens, Development Assistant.

For more information on events like the Ambassador Challenge, or to support Evangelical Community Hospital, contact the Philanthropy and Donor Relations department at fundraising@evanhospital.com or call (570) 522-2685.

