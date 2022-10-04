Alzheimer's Disease takes a devastating tool on communities all around the world, but the impact in Pennsylvania and Lycoming County often goes undiscussed.

In Pennsylvania, there are an estimated 280,000 people living with the disease and over 400,000 residents serving as unpaid caregivers, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Local community members are joining a larger effort to increase awareness to the disease and its effects. Dozens of Lycoming County residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 1 at South Williamsport Park.

Participants raised more than $26,000 to support the care, support, and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Home Instead-Lewisburg was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $9,000.

Many community members expressed the challenges of caring for loved ones as the disease progresses over time.

Megan Hazel, an area resident who organized and led the walk on Saturday, spoke about her family experience with Alzheimer's. Hazel lost her grandmother to the disease.

After her son was born in 2016, Hazel began to notice symptoms of Alzheimer's in her grandmother, even before a diagnosis. "You feel a fear in her eyes after a couple months of visiting with him [her son] because she couldn't remember his name," Hazel said. "So she called him babe doll as a term of endearment."

Another visit down the line, she encountered the same fear, but instead of correcting her grandmother, Hazel said, "gram, babe doll is here," bringing relief to the room.

"It was hard for my family. They always wanted to correct her and it was an education for us all. I take that and I don't I feel what I felt was personally I can realize that there's a lot more that we can do in Lycoming County to educate and bring awareness," Hazel said.

Another community member, Diane Welch, spoke of Alzheimer's as a long battle marked by resilience and strength for everyone involved. Welch recounted the story of her father, who battled the disease for 14.5 years, as told by her mother.

"I helped him get through the first 10 years fairly easily. About four years ago things got progressively worse," Welch read.

Welch's father was in and out, suffering severe declines and then improving again. At one point, he had a two-week hospital stay and forgot how to walk, but Welch's mother credits therapy and health aides for his initial recovery.

After about a year of steady health, he became combative and developed hallucinations. It was now time for a nursing home, they decided.

"I had a conversation with my mom and she said to me that the day she put him in a nursing home was harder than the day he died. And I'll never forget both days," Welch said.

The whole family stayed by his side until the end. "I just hope that all of you understand that no matter how far they are into their disease, that they know. They know you're there. And they know that somebody cares," Welch concluded.

Fundraising continues through Dec. 31, 2022. To donate, visit act.alz.org/lycoming.

