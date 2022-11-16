NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 6-1 (1).png

Alligators are legal to own in Pennsylvania.

The phrase "see you later alligator" became a little too real in Pennsylvania this week.

In Dauphin County on Route 441, a 2.5- to 3-feet-long alligator was left in a blue bin on the side of the road.

Authorities were notified; a reptile rescue unit responded and resolved the situation.

The reptile is currently being treated at "Triple J Reptiles and Rescue." 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.