Harrisburg, Pa. – Beginning this week, due to the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Commonwealth, all in-person programs staffed by state park employees and DCNR volunteers or friends groups have been canceled. The cancellations will remain in effect until further notice for all state parks.

The cancellation applies to all in-person programs on the parks' calendars of events at events.dcnr.pa.gov. Virtual and self-guided programs may be offered.

First Day Hikes on January 1 have all been canceled, including those at Hills Creek, Lyman Run, and Sinnemahoning State Park.

Planning for in-person programs at five of the Hills Creek State Park Complex sites (Hills Creek, Lyman Run, Cherry Springs, Leonard Harrison, and Colton Point) is also impacted by this shutdown. No in-person programs will be held at the other three state parks in the complex (Prouty, Patterson and Denton Hill).

Winterfest, usually held at Hills Creek State Park in mid-January, is canceled for 2021.

All state park visitor center exhibit halls and interpretive areas are closed until at least January 15, 2021.