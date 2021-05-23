Mill Hall, Pa. – Susque-View Home Administrator Jamie Aurand recently shared some happy news: there have been no positive COVID tests in over two weeks.

Friday's negative results mean the nursing home can remain open to masked in-person visitors. Masks will continue to be required there.

"This is still a very fluid situation. One positive test result changes things significantly regarding visitation," Aurand said.

Under current testing guidelines, only unvaccinated staff are required to be tested.

"To err on the side of caution we will continue to test unvaccinated residents also," Aurand said.

Questions can be emailed to wecare@susqueviewhome.com or call 570-893-5841.