Williamsport, Pa. — Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships are consistent donors to UPMC in Northcentral Pa., but their latest contribution holds particular significance to the family.

The Alexander family recently supported the Susquehanna Strong Comprehensive Campaign by naming a suite after a family member. The donation furthers the renovation and expansion projects of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport.

“This is a meaningful gift for our family as we pay tribute to Annie – a loving wife and mother – by naming the Annie Alexander Chemotherapy Infusion Suite after her,” explained Aubrey Alexander. “Supporting the Cancer Center is close to our hearts. Not only was Annie a nurse at the UPMC Williamsport – Divine Providence Campus, but she also underwent cancer treatment there. We are grateful to be part of this project and to provide a space for healing and hope for those undergoing treatment.”

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center offers over 500 clinical trials, massages, pet therapy, cooling cap therapy, nutrition services, and other services that go beyond typical cancer care. The Cancer Center also has access to the professionals and information of the entire UPMC network.

“This transformative gift from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships is an outstanding example of the generous community support which ensures patients undergoing cancer treatment can remain local and receive world class care,” said Sherry Watts, vice president of Development, Susquehanna Health Foundation.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.