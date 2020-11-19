Out of an abundance of caution, Kanan Enterprises has announced the voluntary recall of ALDI Southern Grove On the Go Sweet & Salty Trail Mix 8 Pack Caddies 1.5 oz., Best By JUL 27 2021 due to the presence of almonds that are not listed as ingredients. People who have an allergy to almonds run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. No illnesses have been reported associated with this recall at this time.

The only item that is affected by this recall is ALDI Southern Grove On the Go Sweet & Salty Trail Mix, packaged in a 1.5 ounce pouch bag with a UPC 4099100005202 and a date code of Best By JUL 27 2021. No other products or date codes are affected.

Customers with the recalled product are advised to throw it away.

Consumers with questions about this recall should call 1-800-860-5464 between 8:15 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.