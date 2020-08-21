The FDA, CDC, and various partners are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections that are likely linked to bagged peaches sold at ALDI stores. The peaches are in Wawona-brand, 2-pound, clear plastic bags and were sold in ALDI stores from June 1 until the present.

In response, ALDI has recalled Wawona-brand bagged peaches from several stores. A case of salmonella was reported in Pennsylvania. ALDI is voluntarily recalling all of the Wawona-brand peaches and has removed them from its Pennsylvania stores.

The FDA recommends that consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve Wawona-brand bagged peaches from ALDI stores. The peaches should be thrown away, even if they have been frozen. The FDA also recommends that customers who purchased bagged peaches from ALDI from June 1 to present and cannot identify the brand should dispose of the peaches.

In addition, the FDA suggests that anyone who had Wawona-brand peaches from ALDI use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing surfaces that may have come in contact with the fruits.

Anyone who has symptoms of a salmonella infection should contact a healthcare provider. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. In severe cases, an infected person may develop a high fever, body aches, headaches, lethargy, rashes, blood in urine/stool, and in the most severe cases, the infection may cause death.