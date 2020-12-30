Sunbury, Pa. – State Representative Lynda Culver and State Senator John Gordner recently announced that the Albright Center for the Arts in Sunbury was selected to receive a $500,000 grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), which will be used to fund renovations to the facility.

“Community programs like those envisioned for the Albright Center give so much life and joy to the community,” said Rep. Culver. “By investing in their facilities, we are making those programs safer and more enjoyable for all.”

Renovations will include a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, technological upgrades, lighting, new outlets, and fresh paint. New restrooms will be built, and upgraded seating will be installed. Funds will also contribute to the construction of a new theatrical stage, with upgraded lighting and sound equipment.

“These updates will go a long way to improve the Albright Center,” said Sen. Gordner. “This project will add tremendous value to the community and stimulate our economy during these difficult times, and I am excited to see its impact.”

The RACP is a grant program distributed by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget, used to support economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical projects.