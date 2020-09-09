Williamsport/State College, Pa. -- AIDS Resource is celebrating Sexual Health Month this September by working to inform the communities it serves, remove the stigma associated with sexual health, provide testing and treatments, and prevent HIV, AIDS, and sexually-transmitted infections (STIs). Sexual health is multifaceted, similar to any other aspect of physical and mental health.

Sexual health often comes with stigmas that can prevent people from getting tested, seeking care, or talking about it at all. Some people fear being seen as “dirty” or “promiscuous” if they contract HIV or an STI. Like any other infection or condition that can affect the body, HIV is treatable and many STIs are curable. It does not define or change who a person is.

Staying healthy includes practicing safe sex, getting tested, and beginning treatment immediately if the test comes back positive. Prevention methods include using condoms and dental dams, as well as taking PrEP for HIV prevention. PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) is a daily medication that a person who is HIV negative can take to prevent contracting the virus. AIDS Resource has a free monthly PrEP clinic for people who are at a high risk of becoming HIV positive. Interested individuals can schedule a time to meet with the doctor at the nearest AIDS Resource office to see if PrEP would be right for them.

AIDS Resource also offers STI testing for Hepatitis C, Gonorrhea, and Chlamydia for free at both offices. If somebody tests positive, they will receive treatment for free. Gonorrhea and Chlamydia can cause a burning sensation during urination or discharge from the genitals. Sometimes there are no symptoms at all, which makes frequent testing important. Hepatitis C can have no symptoms but if there are any, they can include yellow skin or eyes, stomach pain, dark urine, and loss of appetite.

AIDS Resource’s mission is to provide culturally-sensitive support to people infected with and affected by HIV or AIDS, and to prevent further infection through education and outreach programs. The agency also connects clients with resources they need to live with HIV or AIDS, as well as provide prevention, education and testing to underserved populations.

About HIV and AIDS

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) weakens a person’s immune system by destroying CD4 cells that fight disease and infection. HIV is only transmitted through blood, breast milk, semen, vaginal fluids, and rectal fluids. Symptoms can include flu-like symptoms shortly after infection for some individuals, while others may have those symptoms down the road or none at all.

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is the most severe phase of an HIV infection that can become deadly if not treated immediately. In the 1980's, it was common for people with HIV to get to the AIDS stage because there were no antiretrovirals developed until AZT entered the market in 1987. Today, if somebody has AIDS, they can begin treatment to restore the health of their immune system.

Testing is essential if somebody was or thinks they were exposed to HIV or an STI. Even if somebody doesn’t have symptoms, they could be living with the virus. It is recommended by the CDC to be tested for HIV at least once in everybody’s lifetime. For people who are sexually active, the organization recommends every 3 to 6 months or annually. If somebody has been exposed to HIV, there is a 72-hour window where they could take the drug PEP (Post-Exposure Prophylaxis). PEP is a month-long regimen that prevents the person from becoming HIV positive even though they were exposed to the virus.

For more information about AIDS Resource’s services or to schedule an appointment, please visit aidsresource.com.