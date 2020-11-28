Williamsport, Pa. – From Tuesday, December 1 to Friday, December 11, AIDS Resource will give away free at-home HIV tests to people within its 10-county coverage area.

The campaign intends to reach people who are at risk of acquiring HIV but are either reluctant to be tested in-person, have transportation difficulties, or those who do not wish to leave their home due to concerns about COVID-19.

Stay-at-home orders and quarantining have limited AIDS Resource's testing efforts, says Kirsten Burkhart, agency executive director. “It’s important for those at-risk of contracting HIV to know their status, but we also must do our part to keep people safe from the pandemic,” she said. “This initiative affords us the opportunity to do both.”

To receive a test, a person must be over the age of 18, have participated in activities that could lead to HIV, and live within Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, McKean, Lycoming, Potter, Snyder, or Union County.

To request a test, visit aidsresource.com or call the Williamsport office at (570) 322-8448. After receiving the request, a testing specialist will determine whether or not a test is required. Testing kits will be sent by priority mail 24 hours after the request, or curbside pick-up can be arranged.

Each test kit will include an OraQuick HIV test, information about AIDS Resource services, and educational materials about HIV in English and Spanish.

The OraQuick test is an oral test, which does not require blood to be drawn. To perform the test, the test-taker should swipe the included swab over their gums once and then place it in the included test tube, which is filled with a reactive liquid. The test takes 20 minutes to show results.

Free telehealth appointments are available to those who would like someone to walk them through the test or provide support during the testing process.

The OraQuick test detects HIV antibodies, which are a sign that a person is HIV positive. The HIV virus does not spread through saliva. If the test comes back positive, AIDS Resource recommends calling one of its offices or a primary care physician to be re-tested and verify the results. If the results are negative, an agency testing specialist can talk to clients about HIV prevention.