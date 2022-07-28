Williamsport, Pa. — The trauma of sexual assault is difficult on its own; survivors don't need the added fear of possibly contracting HIV. To avoid such a situation, AIDS Resource is launching the HIV Prevention Assistance for Survivors of Sexual Assault program.

The program provides individuals who have been sexually assaulted with a free 28-day prescription of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to reduce the risk of getting HIV from the assault.

The service, beginning on August 5, will be available to survivors who are HIV negative; able to start taking PEP within 72 hours of the assault; live in Lycoming or Union County; and are either uninsured or have health insurance that does not cover the entire cost of PEP.

PEP is a short course of medication that can be taken to prevent HIV after someone who is HIV negative has been exposed to the virus. It is only effective if taken within 72 hours of the potential exposure and is only used in emergency situations.

The program, funded by a grant from Pearls with a Passion at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, originated from tragic incidences in 2021. Last year, AIDS Resource referred eight sexual assault survivors to medical facilities to be prescribed PEP. Four of the survivors couldn't afford to fill the prescription due to high costs.

“It was unfortunate that multiple survivors couldn’t access PEP despite our best efforts,” said Kirsten Burkhart, Executive Director. “Creating this program will ensure all survivors can obtain this highly effective medication to prevent HIV transmissions.”

To make the program possible, AIDS Resource is working with Townville Pharmacy, YWCA Northcentral Pa., and Transitions of Pa. Survivors will receive vouchers for PEP at Townville Pharmacy, 2195 PA-442, Muncy. The vouchers cannot be used at any other pharmacy.

“We partnered with Townville Pharmacy in Muncy to improve access to PEP, as most pharmacies do not keep it on hand,” explained Jessica Annis, Research & Program Development Coordinator. “Since survivors must use this pharmacy, we are willing to drive them to the pharmacy to pick up the prescription if transportation is an issue.”

In addition to AIDS Resource, the YWCA and Transitions will have vouchers at their facilities since they have initial contact with survivors. Staff members will determine whether somebody is within the 72-hour window for starting PEP and meets the program requirements.

For Lycoming County residents, the YWCA crisis hotline is 1-800-326-8483. For Union County residents, the crisis hotline for Transitions is 1-800-850-7948.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.