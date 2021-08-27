Williamsport, Pa. -- Dismantling barriers to accessing sexual health services has always been a core mission of AIDS Resource, a non-profit based out of Williamsport and State College.

Rural areas lack access to health services for numerous reasons: long travel to the nearest facility, lack of transportation, and cost of care, to name a few. AIDS Resource promotes access to no-cost sexual health care for people living in their 10-county coverage area. To address accessibility issues, many of their free services can be done online, by phone, or through mail.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, AIDS Resource changed its case managers’ method of service delivery from primarily in-person meetings to phone calls, emails, and telehealth visits.

Case managers work with people living with HIV in Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Clinton, Elk, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Snyder, and Union Counties. Whether somebody was diagnosed with HIV decades ago or last week, case management resources can be incredibly beneficial, according to AIDS resources. Case managers work with clients to help them best manage their HIV, provide emotional support, and help them navigate other social programs.

Safer-sex tools are always free at both AIDS Resource offices. Mail-order condoms, lube, and dental dams give people living in rural communities access to tools that play a large part in decreasing HIV and STI transmissions. The agency has popular brands such as Trojan and Lifestyles, as well as latex-free and flavored condoms.

For those who cannot go to an office, safer-sex tools can be discreetly mailed directly to their door. To order, please email condoms@aidsresource.com or call (570) 322-8448.

The only way to know if somebody has HIV or an STI is to be tested. Symptoms do not always present themselves, so being tested promotes thoughtful and accurate healthcare.

AIDS Resource offers HIV self-testing kits to those who have risk factors of acquiring HIV. The following risk factors may apply:

sex with multiple partners

sex with a partner who has had other sex partners since their last HIV test

sex with someone who is living with HIV

sex with someone diagnosed with an STI, hepatitis, or tuberculosis

use of shared injection drug equipment

To see if you are eligible for an at-home test or to order one online, please visit aidsresource.com.

Self-tests are discreetly mailed to those who are 18 years old, live in the agency’s coverage area, and are at substantial risk of getting HIV.

An AIDS Resource staff member will talk the client through the test on the phone if they ask for assistance. If the test is reactive (preliminary positive), it is recommended the client come into one of the offices to get a second HIV test that would involve a full blood draw.