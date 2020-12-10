Wellsboro -- Today - Thursday, December 10 - from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Highland Chocolates will open its new retail store at 82 Main Street, Wellsboro. The opening was originally scheduled for December 3, but an unexpected setback resulted in a necessary rescheduling.

Highland permanently closed its retail space at 17 Main Street last Sunday.

Highland's new location will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

The new shop location will carry more varieties of handcrafted chocolates and trail mixes, gift baskets, souvenir items, and a section for nostalgic penny candies.

The front window will display a collection of diagrams and aerial photographs of the Wellsboro Corning Glass Works plant, photos of Christmas ornament production on ribbon machines, and other items from the collections of Skip Cavanaugh and Ryan Root as part of Christmas on Main Street.

Highland's main store at 11724 Route 6 remains open.

Customers who stop by either the Route 6 store or the Main Street store with a Christmas on Main Street passport will receive a 10% discount on Highland Chocolates purchases from December 11 through 13; only the Main Street location will stamp passports, however.

For more information about Highland Chocolates, call toll-free at 1-800-371-1082 or visit www.highlandchocolates.org.