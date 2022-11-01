Muncy, Pa. — An outdoor adventure company is branching out to become an outdoor destination this winter, with fire pits, food trucks, and a big screen for entertainment.

The Rich Port Adventure Company, 50 Angletown Road, is testing out its new 30-foot inflatable screen when it airs Game 4 of the World Series tomorrow night at 8, said owner Orlando Rodriguez. The event is free and open to the public.

It’s part of a bigger plan to turn the location into a family-friendly destination for the community.

Rodriguez and his wife, Jessica, have a 3-year-old and an eight-month old and it’s been hard for them to find outdoor fun for their whole family — especially as temperatures drop.

“I always get cabin fever in the winter and there’s nothing to do,” he said. “I want to make this a destination.”

The couple plans to hold events every Wednesday, though the exact schedule will be posted on their Facebook page and could change, Rodriguez said. He’s hoping to create a weekly food truck village where families can come and watch movies on the outdoor screen while they enjoy some of the delicious local fare.

“There’s not a ton of restaurants in Muncy, so we’re really hoping to grow this,” he said.

Officially, the Rich Port Adventure Shop won’t actually have its grand opening until the week before Christmas, but the couple’s rental business has been up and running since 2019.

They started out small, offering two kayaks and two paddle boards for rent out of their garage as a tiny side business. They only advertised on Facebook Marketplace, but eventually started getting contacted by a few local Airbnbs.

“We would get calls saying, ‘Hey, do you have five or 10 kayaks to rent?’” Rodriguez recalled. "I was like, ‘What? No.’”

But there was clearly a community need for it, the Rodriguez’ realized.

They stocked extra kayaks and paddle boards, along with inner tubes, canoes, and a few electric bikes. They bought a 15-passenger van to shuttle customers. By May, the rental business had grown so big, it had become Rodriguez’ full-time job.

“We got to the point where I couldn’t keep doing this out of my house,” he said. “My neighbors were getting mad.”

He and his wife looked for properties all summer and finally found the Muncy location, which has a building large enough for a shop and cafe, along with plenty of outdoor space for parking and events. It was previously home to Sunset Ice Cream and Hoagie Shop, Revolution Fitness and Nutrition, and Dragon Palace.

Because outdoor rentals drop off during the colder months, the couple decided to supplement the business with a food truck, serving empanadas and rice. Although the Adventure Shop won’t open until late December, the property was the perfect location for setting up the food truck on days when they weren’t on the road, Rodriguez said.

Soon, they were joined by the Grab ‘N Growl Food Truck and they started making it a regular event every Wednesday and the occasional Saturday.

“Then we started getting inquiries, more people wanted to come out and set up their food stands,” Rodriguez said.

Now, the couple hopes to grow the location into a community destination, where families can come to get outdoors and enjoy some great food. He plans to add fire pits, large outdoor heaters, picnic tables, and Adirondack chairs, along with movies on the outdoor screen.

When they officially open their shop in December, they plan on having an outdoor Christmas festival with food, vendors, and Christmas movies on the big screen.

In addition, the outdoor company is also offering hikes with experienced outdoorsman, Jamie Bower, who will lead beginner, intermediate, and advanced hikes. Bower eventually plans to add overnight and 3-4 day hikes, including winter ice hikes, Rodriguez said.

For more information visit Rich Port Adventure Company. To find upcoming events, visit the company’s Facebook page.

