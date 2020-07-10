Washington, D.C. -- The FDA is warning the public about a sharp increase in hand sanitizers that are supposed to contain ethanol, but have tested positive for methanol contamination. Methanol, known as wood alcohol, can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

Methanol poisoning may cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision or permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent nervous system damage, or death. Children who accidentally ingest these products are most at risk.

The most recent recall is from ITECH 361, which voluntarily recalled 18,940 bottles of All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer, and Disinfectant sold in one-liter bottles. The bottles are labeled with UPC Code 628055370130. Anyone who has this sanitizer should stop using it and return it to the place of purchase.

Questions about the All Clean product recall may be directed to Corina Enriquez by phone at (888) 405-4442 or e-mail at corina@itech361.com, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other hand sanitizer brands that the FDA is advising the public not to use due to methanol contamination include these brands and sanitizers:

Blumen

Klar and Danver

Modesa

The Honeykeeper

Hello Kitty by Sanrio

Assured

Bio AAA

LumiSkin

QualitaMed

Earth's Amenities

Agavespa

Vidanos Easy Cleaning

All-Clean

Esk Biochem

Lavar 70

The Good Gel

CleanCare NoGerm

Saniderm

Andy's and Andy's Best

Gelclor

NeoNatural

Plus Advanced

Optimus Lubricants

Bersih

Mystic Shield

Britz

The dangerous products were manufactured by these companies:

4E Global, SAPI de CV (Mexico)

AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)

DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico)

Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)

Grupo Insoma, SAPI de CV (Mexico)

Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico)

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico)

Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)

Transliquid Technologies (Mexico)

Tropicocosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)

For a full list of individual products, please refer to the FDA's hand sanitizer warning chart.

The FDA will continue notifying the public and suggesting recalls when quality issues occur with hand sanitizers. Of particular concern are the dangers of drinking hand sanitizers, sanitizers that do not contain enough ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, sanitizers making misleading claims that they can provide prolonged protection or other false claims, products marketed as FDA-approved (the FDA does not approve any hand sanitizers), and products packaged in containers that resemble drinks or candies.