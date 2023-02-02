Reprinted from AccuWeather.com

Meteorological spring is right around the corner with the season kicking off on the first day of March, but for some areas of the country, the new season will bring more of the same with cold air, chances of snow and far-reaching winter storms.

About one month before the start of spring is the most well-known meteorological holiday of the year: Groundhog Day.

According to the lore of Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil will declare an early spring or six more weeks of winter depending on the visibility of his shadow on the morning of Feb. 2. But the groundhog's prognostication will not sway AccuWeather's spring forecast.

There will still be winterlike conditions to contend with across the United States after Phil's prediction, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "The AccuWeather long-range team is concerned about a surge of cold and wintry weather right near the official start of spring. Before then, it may feel like spring at times, particularly across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic."

AccuWeather is not only calling for more waves of cold air throughout the spring but also the opportunity for snowstorms, severe weather outbreaks and previews of summer.

Will La Niña continue to shape the weather throughout the spring? Will gardeners get a jump start on the upcoming growing season? When will the first taste of warmth arrive? Find out the answers to these questions and more with AccuWeather's region-by-region spring forecast for the United States.

Spring snow to blanket Northeast, Midwest

Winter has been a rollercoaster ride across the Midwest and Northeast that started with a blast of record-challenging cold right after the December solstice followed by spells of warm weather in January that made it feel more like April. A few mild days in February could make it feel like spring across the eastern U.S., but AccuWeather long-range forecasters say that winter coats and snow shovels may still be needed periodically after the first day of spring.

"Don't be fooled. There's still some winter left this season that may last into spring, and we could be talking about snow in March," Pastelok said. "And we may even see a little bit of snow in the Northeast in April."

Around the same time that meteorological spring begins, the polar vortex could shift again, similar to late January, sending a blast of bitterly cold air from the Arctic southward into the contiguous U.S. With cold air entrenched over the Midwest and Northeast, it will spawn the potential for some springtime snowfall.

Snow has been hard to come by across the Interstate 95 corridor, including in New York City which set a new record for the latest in the winter the city has gone without measuring at least 0.1 of an inch of snow. Boston is the only major city along the I-95 corridor where snow has accumulated, although the 7.6 inches that were measured through the end of January is a fraction of the 24.2 inches that typically fall by the start of February.

March has the potential to be the snowiest month of the year for the big East Coast cities as a new weather pattern emerges at the start of spring.

"It is not uncommon to see nor’easters late in the winter or early spring," Pastelok said. "After a snowless early to mid-winter period for most, the Northeast can be at risk for one or two big storms with potential snow and wind."

Unusually warm water off the East Coast can help storms like nor'easters strengthen rapidly if they do form, increasing the potential for a high-impact storm in the mid-Atlantic and New England at the end of winter and during the first half of spring.

Even though the start of spring will bring the opportunity for more Arctic intrusions, the wintry conditions are not expected to last for weeks at a time.

"The pattern is gonna be up and down the rest of winter into the start of spring," Pastelok said.

As frigid air retreats during the second half of spring, temperatures as a whole are likely to remain near or slightly below normal through May. As a result, folks who are planning to start a garden during the upcoming growing season could face setbacks. This is especially true across the southern Appalachians, the Ohio Valley, the Tennessee Valley, the mid-Mississippi Valley and parts of the Gulf Coast states.

"The potential for a late freeze in late March or April can lead to some damage," Pastelok said.

The ingredients are coming together for another extended mud season across the eastern U.S., according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg. “An unfrozen ground, low evaporation rates and added rainfall to an already wet soil can lead to mud-filled fields in the East for much of the spring,” Lundberg said.

Hikers, backpackers, dog owners and horseback riders should check the AccuWeather forecast and the latest trail conditions to properly prepare for potentially muddy conditions in the coming months.

Continue reading on AccuWeather.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.