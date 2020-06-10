The Susquehanna River Water Trail is a treasure trove for the paddling and boating public. Not only is it located right in our backyard, but it has a host of landscapes, history, and fauna to explore while on the river. This quick guide offers some steps to jump start the planning phase and have you and your family and friends out on the water before you can say “let’s get our fanny on the Susquehanny!”

Get your permits. First things first, make sure your boat has the proper registrations and launch permits. Anyone operating an unpowered boat, such as a kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddleboard, who wishes to use a PA Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) or a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) boat access, including those at state parks, may either register their boat or purchase an annual launch permit.

Not all launches require a permit, but when in doubt, the best option is to purchase one. These are available at pa.wildlifelicense.com. Funds from the permits go back to the water trail through maintenance and improvements of the PFBC launches.

Plan your route. Before setting out on the river, it is essential to plan your route. Select a put-in and take-out based on the river conditions, your skill level, and your desired activity. The average time to kayak a mile is between 20-30 minutes, depending on river conditions and personal abilities. Those wishing to float, fish, or newer paddlers should consider a shorter 2-4-mile stretch.

Be sure to consult maps or route descriptions to check for hazards (dams, rapids, etc.) and research in advance how to navigate around them. Visit susquehannagreenway.org/map to view an interactive map with launches and hazards on the Susquehanna.

Prepare your shuttle. Due to the one-way nature of a flowing river, two cars are often required for a paddling excursion—one at your put-in and one at your take-out. It is a good idea to place the vehicle that can transport boats at the end so that you can remove one shuttle trip and not have to go back for the boats.

Also, when planning your route, make sure that you can easily drive between the put-in and take-out for shuttling purposes. In some places, available bridges to cross the river may be limited, so selecting launches on the same side of the river ensures you don’t add mileage to get to your vehicles.

Check your gear. A PFD (personal flotation device) and signaling whistle are required per Pa. law to have onboard your vessel at all times. Make sure that your PFD is suited to your weight and body type, and check that it is within the factory date (i.e. a 15-year old PFD that your best friend’s aunt bought is not a great idea).

When in doubt, you can perform a basic inspection of the PFD. Check to see that the straps are in good working order and not frayed, look at the shoulder straps to ensure they are not worn or torn, and test the flotation with a simple squeeze to confirm that it will rebound and that it has not shrunk within the fabric.

Dress and pack for success. Wear clothing that is quick drying (no cotton) and make sure to bring along plenty of drinking water. Sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, lip balm, insect repellent, a first aid kit (in a waterproof container), cell phone and/or GPS, and snacks are also good additions to your adventure. You might also want to place valuables in a dry bag that can be fastened securely to your vessel.

Check river conditions. The characteristics of a river can change dramatically as the water level rises or falls. Before setting out on any river adventure, it is essential to check the water levels on your route. High water generally increases difficulty due to faster flow and increased hazards such as low bridges, floodwater debris, and low hanging trees. Low water can be just as difficult as shallows may turn into dry banks and low areas become muddy sandbars.

Ideal levels for paddling the Susquehanna River depend on your route. Paddlers are advised to check levels by visiting the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) website and searching their network of gauges. Please note that flooding levels on these gauges are often higher than what constituents flooding conditions for a boater. Use your best judgement when deciding to advance a trip and consult outfitters or river experts when in doubt.

Final checks for safety. Before setting out on your paddle, make sure to share your itinerary with a friend or family member. Let someone know where you are planning to boat, when you are leaving, and when you plan to return. Also keep an eye on the weather forecast. Postpone your trip if thunderstorms are on the horizon. If it’s nothing but blue skies and sunshine—full steam ahead!

Bonus material: What if I flip? Flipping is always a possibility even for experienced paddlers. In the event of a flip, stay calm. The first step is to hold onto your boat and your paddle. For river kayaking, the easiest method is to hold on to your boat and kick your way to shore where you can take-out and re-situate yourself.

About the Author: Alana Jajko is the Director of Communications and Outreach for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership. Her work is focused on promoting trails and communities within our vibrant and connected Susquehanna Greenway, so that people like you can enjoy opportunities to engage with the outdoors. Alana can be reached at ajajko@susquehannagreenway.org.