A new girl scout cookie is on the market for next year, according to an announcement from the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA).

The new Raspberry Rally™ cookie will join the nationwide rollout for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints™, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating.

This cookie variety will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only. The change is an effort to enhance girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

Proceeds raised from in-person and online cookie orders directly benefit local councils and troops.

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies.

Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as your local troop begins selling in your area.

