On behalf of the health care systems and providers in Western Pennsylvania, we want to reinforce a few important messages regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. With the President’s illness, care, and statements, many may wonder if things are changing from the medical perspective.

We see the virus effects and the harms of underestimating it. We also know the benefits of practical ongoing preventative actions.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still here in our area and country; it will not be leaving any time soon. Our collective ongoing vigilance to smart action remains the key to limiting illness spread and harm.

We remind all to:

Wear a mask every day and whenever you are near another. It protects – you, others, all.

Keep distance – seek to be 6 feet or more apart and avoid crowds. This is especially true when you are indoors.

Wash your hands, often. This helps stop infection spread.

Stay home when you are ill – even if you think it is “just a cold or an allergy.” COVID19 looks like many other infections but spreads and harms some.

Talk with your doctor or care provider if you are ill or concerned – and follow the advice. Isolate, quarantine, and mask as recommended – it helps.

COVID-19 is real and it hurts many, especially the elderly and others with underlying conditions or other risks. Together, we can make a real difference by sharpening and retaining our focus on these simple steps – it is not time to stop these steps.

Thank you,

The Western Pennsylvania Regional Chief Medical Officer Consortium:

Donald M. Whiting, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Allegheny Health Network

David Rottinghaus, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Butler Health System

John Six, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Washington Health System

Donald M. Yealy, MD, Senior Medical Director, UPMC

Michael Cratty, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Heritage Valley Health System

Ali F. Sonel, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Pittsburgh VA Health System

Carol L. Fox, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Excela Health System

John Sullivan, MD, Chief Medical Officer, St. Clair Hospital