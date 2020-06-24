State College -- Spotted lanternfly eggs have been hatching since at least late April, meaning that these incredibly invasive and damaging pests are ready to wreak havoc on Pennsylvania's plant life.

To help, Penn State Extension and the Department of Agriculture have developed a tool to help the average Pennsylvanian deal with these little monsters: a checklist featuring pictures of the pest's life stages and places where they or their eggs may be hiding.

The Spotted Lanternfly Checklist for Residents is available here. The list outlines items that should be inspected before traveling or transporting them, including vehicles, camping gear, outdoor furniture, building materials, and other items.

“The arrival of summer and the lifting of shelter-in-place orders have people traveling across the commonwealth,” said Heather Leach, spotted lanternfly extension associate in Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences. “With that comes the potential for travelers to unknowingly spread the spotted lanternfly to other regions. We need citizens to be aware of their role in preventing the insect’s spread, and this checklist is a great guideline to help.”

“People might be surprised about the places lanternflies will lay eggs, including camping chairs and outdoor lightbulbs,” Leach adds.

Egg masses should be scraped off of the surface they are found on using a plastic card or a putty knife. Then, the eggs should be placed in a bag or other container with rubbing alcohol, smashed, or burned. Nymphs or adult spotted lanternflies should be killed on sight.

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture State Plant Regulatory Official Dana D. Rhodes recommends having the compliance checklist on hand for use when traveling, most notably to and from the 26 counties in the state-imposed spotted lanternfly quarantine: Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Schuylkill and York.

“Keeping a checklist in your car is a great reminder to look before you leave to keep from taking spotted lanternflies with you,” said Rhodes, who added that it is unlawful to move living stages of spotted lanternfly outside of the current quarantine zone. “The last thing you want to do as a traveler is transport this destructive pest to a new home.”

Additionally, Leach said that many homeowners inside the quarantine zone are looking for ways to reduce spotted lanternfly populations, including seeking assistance from pest and landscaping professionals. These services are deemed “essential” businesses per current mitigation mandates for COVID-19, she noted.

More information on dealing with spotted lanternflies is available here.