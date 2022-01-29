Potter-Tioga Counties -- Many people adventured in Potter-Tioga Counties this past weekend to enjoy the winter activities of the Potter-Tioga Winter Outings Series. Some were locals; others travelled farther across the state for the fun.

Event organizers and volunteers from the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum estimate that 75 people in total attended the activities on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is located on U.S. Route 6, midway between Galeton and Coudersport.

“Most were interested in trying cross-country skiing. About 18 tried snowshoeing,” said Josh Roth, Pennsylvania Lumber Museum Site Administrator.

“There were 45 visitors that also paid admission to see the museum exhibits. We do not know if they were among those taking part in the outdoor events or only toured the museum. We do know that we nearly sold-out of hot dogs and other food items that were for sale in the program room,” said Roth.

Roth noticed some locals in attendance, as well as out-of-towners. Roth described familiar faces from the Coudersport, Galeton, Wellsboro and Mansfield areas, a family from the New York City area, others from the Philadelphia area, and a relative of a volunteer who was visiting from Lancaster County.

“Temperatures during the day ranged from 22 degrees below zero in the morning to 24 degrees above zero in the afternoon. It was most definitely a cold day, but when you’re out moving on skis or snowshoes - exercising and having fun - the cold doesn’t seem so bad,” Roth said.

“The museum is incredibly thankful for the many amazing volunteers that helped out, and for DCNR’s assistance in providing equipment for people to use. Helping people connect with the forest through outdoor winter recreation is a satisfying and fun extension of the museum’s mission,” he added.