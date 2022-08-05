Lyons Magnus LLC is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii.

The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e. under the age of one). While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection.

However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection. To date, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported. The recalled products should not be consumed.

Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which are listed in the table below. To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. The 53 products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope.

Find the full list of recalled products here.

Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.