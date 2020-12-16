Whether it's an entire room filled with nutcrackers or a secret ornament hidden somewhere in the house, most families have their own unique traditions when it comes to decorating for the Holidays.

If you're looking to start a new tradition, or seeking some "tips" to spice up your current decor, take a look at these unusual decorating traditions from around the globe.

1. Quite a Pickle – Germany

This fun tradition involves hiding a small ornament shaped like a pickle (sometimes adorned with a cute Santa hat) somewhere on the family's Christmas tree. Then, whomever is the first person to find the hidden pickle will receive good luck for the next year and an "extra" present from Santa Claus. Oftentimes, the lucky pickle-finder also gets to open the first gift.

The origins of this tradition are up for debate, but most stories say the tradition of Christmas pickles originated from Germany around the 1880s.

2. Spider Webs on the Tree - Ukraine

Nothing says, "good luck," like a tree full of spiders. At least, that's what many people believe in Western Ukraine where people decorate their Christmas trees with spider shaped ornaments and sometimes artificial cobwebs.

This tradition stems from an Eastern European folk legend which is thought to explain the origin of putting tinsel on a Christmas Tree.

According to the legend, a poor widow lived alone with her children in a small hut. One day, a sapling sprouted from a pine cone that had fallen on the ground near the hut. The window's children cared for the sapling, in hopes that it would grow big enough to be their Christmas tree. The tree grew, but on Christmas Eve, the children were sad because they had no money to buy ornaments to decorate their beloved tree.

The next morning when the children awoke on Christmas morning, the tree was covered with beautiful spider webs. When the sun hit them, the spider webs transformed into beautiful ribbons of gold and silver. After that, the family was never poor again.

3. The Caganer - Spain

Nativity scenes are a popular Holiday decor item for many families, especially those who's celebration of Christmas is connected to their religious faith. Nativity scenes usually depict Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus in a manger surrounded by animals. However, in Catalonia, an independent region in Spain, nativity scenes often include an unexpected guest known as the "caganer."

Usually tucked in the corner or off to the side, the caganer is perpetually, erm, caught with his pants down. Caganers are frozen in a squatting position as though they snuck off set to nature's call.

Originating in the 18th century, it's unclear the exact reason caganers started appearing in Catalonia nativity scenes. It's a trend that's here to stay, however, since caganers of all shapes, sizes, and styles can now be found across the world.

4. Pomanders – Medieval Europe

With COVID-19 impacting so many lives this Holiday season, there's never been a better time to bring back this plague-era decorating trend known as Pomanders.

Pomanders are made by inserting cloves into the skins of firm oranges. As the oranges dry, the citrus scent mixes with the cloves to emit a pleasant and festive fragrance that fills the whole house.

The tradition of Pomanders has been traced back to medieval times, when the bubonic plague was raging through Europe. Back then, people believed that the plague was spread through smells–specifically, foul smells–and that the disease could be kept away through the use of pleasant smells. That's why those creepy plague doctor masks had long, beak noses!

Disclaimer: Just like Pomanders did not actually keep people from catching the bubonic plague, it will not protect you from spreading or catching COVID-19. It will, however, help your house smell nice while you social distance and stay home this season.

5. Yule Goats – Sweden

This cute Holiday tradition may be the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T). It involves decorating a tree or home with small goats made out of straw, called Yule Goats.

Thought to connect all the way back to pagan festivals of Yuletide. Back then, the last bundle of grain from the harvest was thought to have magical properties and would be saved for the celebration of "Julbocken," literally meaning "Yule Goat." As time went on, the Yule Goat came to represent a creature that visits houses in Sweden to make sure the holiday preparations were done correctly.

Today, Yule Goats are popular decor items that have claimed a primary spot in Sweden's Holiday iconography. Since the 1960's giant versions of Yule Goats, called "Gävle goats" have appeared in towns across the Scandinavian country.

Whether your decorating traditions stem from a long-lasting joke that Uncle Jim just can't let go or are connected to your family's cultural heritage, sharing the stories behind them or adding something new is a great way to come together this Holiday season.