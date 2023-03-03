Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital's Nurse Residency program helps newly-graduated nurses transition from schooling to hospital work. The most recent class has completed the program, receiving a nurse residency pin and certificate to acknowledge their skill and dedication.

In addition to helping new nurses handle direct care of patients, the program also helps new nurses learn how to work with more experienced nurses. By the end of the program, participants should feel like they have moved from being a novice to an advanced beginner, maintaining the Evangelical standards of care.

Led by nurse educators and different clinical professionals from Evangelical, the Nurse Residency program helps with soft skills like effective communication with patients and colleagues as well as instruction on how to deal with difficult health conversations for patients and their loved ones.

The curriculum includes simulations, online instruction, case studies, scenarios, as well as hands-on instruction on things like medication passes, proper bedside reporting, wound care, pain management, and more.

