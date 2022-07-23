Hughesville, Pa. — The fair is a mix of smells, sounds, and sights. Friday night fairgoers could bounce between the sounds of goats bleating and tractors firing as 4-H participants and tractor pull drivers all showed their talents.

Saturday is the last day of the Lycoming County fair, but certainly not the end of this summer ritual. Here's a schedule of upcoming county fairs:

York State Fair: July 22-31 (York County)

Troy Fair: July 25-30 (Bradford County)

Clinton County Fair: July 30-Aug. 6

Union County West End Fair: July 31-Aug. 6

Potter County Fair: July 31-Aug. 6

Tioga County Fair: Aug. 8-13

Centre County Grange Encampment & Fair: Aug. 19-27

Northumberland County Fair: Aug. 19-27

Sullivan County Fair: Aug. 31- Sept. 3

McClure Bean Soup Festival & Fair: Sept. 12-17 (Snyder County)

Bloomsburg Fair: Sept. 24-Oct. 1 (Columbia County)

