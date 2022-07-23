Cow at the fair_2022.jpg

Take a look at some fair favorites -- the animals! 

Hughesville, Pa. — The fair is a mix of smells, sounds, and sights. Friday night fairgoers could bounce between the sounds of goats bleating and tractors firing as 4-H participants and tractor pull drivers all showed their talents. 

Saturday is the last day of the Lycoming County fair, but certainly not the end of this summer ritual. Here's a schedule of upcoming county fairs

  • York State Fair: July 22-31 (York County)
  • Troy Fair: July 25-30 (Bradford County)
  • Clinton County Fair: July 30-Aug. 6
  • Union County West End Fair: July 31-Aug. 6
  • Potter County Fair: July 31-Aug. 6
  • Tioga County Fair: Aug. 8-13
  • Centre County Grange Encampment & Fair: Aug. 19-27
  • Northumberland County Fair: Aug. 19-27
  • Sullivan County Fair: Aug. 31- Sept. 3 
  • McClure Bean Soup Festival & Fair: Sept. 12-17 (Snyder County)
  • Bloomsburg Fair: Sept. 24-Oct. 1 (Columbia County)

