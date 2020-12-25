Christmas traditions are a beloved part of the family experience. Whether it's caroling, going to church, or opening stockings before breakfast, most families in the United States have their own unique way of doing things.

For families in other areas of the world, however, their traditions can range from the totally unexpected to absolute debauchery. We researched traditions from around the world and picked the 3 coolest ones to show you how cool Christmas can be.

1. Roller Skate to Christmas Mass - Venezuela

In Venezuela's capital, Caracas, the locals roll our the Holiday cheer as they skate into the new year. Every Christmas morning, people young and old getting ready for Christmas mass strap make sure to strap on their most important item: roller skates.

Thousands of people take to the streets as they roller skate their way to their local church, bringing Christmas cheer and festivity on the way. The tradition is so popular, that the city closes major streets to cars on Christmas so skaters can safely roll along on their merry way.

After mass, many families gather in the streets to chat with friends and enjoy live music and fresh food from street vendors.

2. Dinner at KFC - Japan

Although Christmas is not necessarily a Japanese Holiday, many people in the country participate in this unique tradition which resulted from a KFC marketing campaign. In the 1970s, when the first Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) opened in the country, the chain came up with the idea to sell a "Christmas barrel."

Since only 2% of the Japanese population identified as Christian, according to Business Insider, there were no established nationwide traditions. The KFC campaign filled a gap, for better or for worse, and linked the Holiday with the fast food chain for years to come.

Now, it's common for Japanese family's to eat a Christmas meal together at KFC restaurants. Many locations, in fact, begin taking reservations months in advance to prepare for the Holiday rush.

3. Hogmanay - Scotland

This Holiday tradition takes place after Christmas, on Dec. 31, in Scotland. Called "Hogmaney," the tradition involves choosing the house of one friend or family member as the designated house and battling other friends and family to be the "first foot" to cross the threshold into the house.

Friends come bearing gifts of food or wine and many even sing tradition Scottish songs, including Robert Burns' version of the beloved national tune "Auld Lang Syne."

The origins are this tradition are liked to ancient Celtic and Viking times, where it was believed the first person to set foot in your house could bring either good or bad luck depending on their appearance or gender. Nowadays, it's become a time to celebrate in the streets with good food, good friends, and of course, good whiskey.