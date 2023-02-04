As the PA Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) prepares to begin stocking streams, the commission has released its 2023 trout stocking schedule.

Details can be found on the FishBoatPA mobile app or website.

Th PFBC is expected to stock about 3.2 million adult trout in 697 streams and 126 lakes for this upcoming season.

Stocking will begin the week of Feb. 21, followed by a Mentored Youth Trout Day on Saturday, March 25. Trout season will open statewide on Saturday, April 1.

The 2023 adult trout stocking schedule is searchable by county, lists the waterways in alphabetical order and indicates stocking dates and the species of trout that will be stocked. Hard copies of the trout stocking schedule will soon be available at Benninghoff’s district offices.

To participate in trout fishing, anglers ages 16 and older are required to possess a fishing license and a trout permit. Anglers and boaters can start preparing for opening day of trout season now by purchasing their fishing licenses, launch permits, and boat registration renewals online, on the FishBoatPA mobile app or by visiting one of approximately 700 retail license issuing agents.

Questions about trout stocking schedules, or any other state-related issue can be directed to Benninghoff’s Bellefonte district office at 814-355-1300 or his Reedsville district office at 717-667-1175.

