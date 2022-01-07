Harrisburg -- Every year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture is highly anticipated. This year's sculpture was unveiled on Thursday, Jan. 6, by Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding and the Pennsylvania Dairy Princesses. The Farm Show begins this Saturday, Jan. 8.

Related reading: 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show to have both in-person and virtual features for all to enjoy

Carved from a half-ton of butter, the sculpture follows the theme "Harvesting More" while showing a friendly partnership between rural and urban farmers. The sculpture also ties into the Farm Show's new section, "So You Wanna Be a Farmer," which focuses upon urban farming.

The annual butter sculpture is a longtime Farm Show staple that celebrates Pennsylvania's nearly 5,400 dairy farmers. This year's sculpture represents the strength in diversity and unity, as Pennsylvania agriculture is present everywhere from rural acres to vacant city lots. All of it is essential to ensuring the availability of food for all.

“Over the past 22 months we have learned we are stronger and more resilient through our combined efforts to feed the commonwealth,” said Redding. “We are Harvesting More, together, to provide for Pennsylvanians through good times and bad. It takes all of us working together to ensure a bountiful, food-secure, and sustainable world.”

The sculpture, sponsored by the American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), was created by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton. The two sculptors began in mid-December, crafting with butter donated by Land O' Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

“The butter sculpture is a creative way to highlight the state’s dedicated dairy farmers and the important role agriculture plays in our lives,” said dairy farmer Casandra Long of Doodle-A-Long Farms in Spring City, Pa. “Producing nutritious milk and dairy products and feeding people is what I love most about being a dairy farmer.”

The butter sculpture will be on display in the Farm Show's main hall through the duration of the show, January 8 through 15. Following the show, the sculpture will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County, where it will be used in the farm's methane digester to produce renewable energy.