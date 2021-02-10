Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has published this year's trout stocking schedules on its website and on the FishBoatPA mobile app.

Notably, this year's stocking will begin the week of February 15 - two weeks earlier than usual.

Please note that due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, PFBC will not allow volunteers from the general public.

The decision to begin stocking early is meant to expand trout fishing season and prevent excess travel and gathering. In addition to the extra two weeks, there will be one statewide Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day on Saturday, March 27, and one statewide opening day of trout season on Saturday, April 3.

"While winter seems to be here to stay for a while, the release of our stocking schedule is always a welcome reminder that spring will be here before we know it," said Brian Wisner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries. "We're happy that we'll be able to provide these stocking dates to the anglers this season so they can learn which local waters will be ready for some great fishing in just a few weeks. So, get your gear ready, buy your fishing license, and start planning your opening day adventure and fishing trips throughout the season."

PFBC has also added new waterways to its stocking agenda and extended some waterways' stocking areas, including:

Beaver Creek, Snyder County

Charleston Creek, Tioga County

First Fork Sinnemahoning Creek, Potter County

Extended Little Pine Creek, Lycoming County

Extended Middle Creek, Snyder County

Additional in-season stocking added to Stony Fork, Tioga County

Other waterways have had their stocking discontinued, and trout normally intended for these waters will be placed in a nearby waterway. Discontinued and swapped areas include:

Asaph Run, Tioga County - trout will be placed in Charleston Creek and Stony Fork instead

Freeman Run, Potter County - trout will be placed in First Fork Sinnemahoning Creek and West Creek

Mountain Branch, Centre County - trout will be placed in Cold Stream Dam

To view the full schedule or learn more about stocking, fishing, and licensing in Pennsylvania, visit the PFBC website.