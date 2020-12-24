Washington, D.C. – On the brink of its expiration date, Congress has chosen to add a one-year extension to the Black Lung Excise Tax, which funds the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, to its 2021 Omnibus spending bill. This is the second year that a one-year extension has been included in the spending bill.

Legislation to extend the excise tax for ten years rather than tacking on one-year extensions have languished in Congress. These include House Resolution 3876 and Senate Bill 3172.

Though it only covers one year, the extension is a great relief to Black Lung Associations and other advocates, who have met with representatives and senators and written petitions for another one-year extension in the absence of a ten-year renewal.

“It is tough. Every year we trek to D.C. to get a continuance and it seems like each year the Trust Fund is going further into debt because more companies are filing bankruptcy. A ten-year extension would allow us to not have to worry about it each year and if it will be included in a tax extenders bill. Every year we go up there, and they say something will happen, but instead they do nothing while more companies are filing for bankruptcy, placing the fund further into debt,” said Gary Hairston, President of the National Black Lung Association.

Since 2018, Black Lung Associations (BLA) and other leaders have been pushing congress to take action to ensure the long-term solvency of the Trust Fund. In addition to the tax extension, BLA have asked Congress to consider other revenue streams such as closing a loophole that allows companies to avoid paying taxes on exported coal. The current excise tax only covers domestic coal sales.

“There should be an excise tax applied to exported coal. This could help to ensure miners never had to worry about the funds in the trust fund,” said Vice President of the National Black Lung Association, Vonda Robinson. “Not taxing the exported coal is just really robbing the miners from money that they deserve. The coal is still processed in the same way, and it doesn’t matter where it is going: it is still manufactured and processed in the states and the miners are still being exposed to dust and developing black lung.”

During his campaign, Joe Biden promised to support miners with black lung disease by increasing coal company payments into the black lung benefits program and improving said system. Thousands of miners and their families depend on the modest living stipend and health benefits from the Trust Fund. Miners with no beneficiaries often receive less than $9,000 annually, while those with three or more dependents receive less than $16,500 per year.

As Robinson notes, “Each year we have to go to D.C. for this, and the men are getting older and sicker.”

Rates of black lung disease have hit a 25-year high in Appalachian coal mining states, and have reached epidemic levels in coal communities across the nation.

Coal miners and their widows who are able to prove that they are disabled from black lung are entitled by law to modest living and medical benefits, after what can be an excruciating legal process that sometimes outlasts the life of the miner. The Trust Fund pays for benefits to coal miners and their surviving dependents in cases where the miners’ employer has gone bankrupt or not been found responsible.

A wave of bankruptcies in the coal industry has created increased pressure on the Trust Fund, further exacerbated by a 50% coal excise tax cut instated in late 2018. The tax cut was reversed for a period of one year at the end of 2019.