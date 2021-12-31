As being reported by TMZ, The iconic Betty White has passed away at the age of 99. White, was just 17 days away from her 100th birthday. White, passed away Friday morning at her home.

The popular and beloved comedian and actress began her career in film in 1939. White, most famously known for her role as Rose on the “Golden Girls” was a five time Primetime Emmy winner, a Daytime Emmy winner, a Grammy award winner, and won two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

White, a staunch animal rights activist, was a pioneer in media, and has over 115 acting credits to her resume.