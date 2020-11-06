Lewisburg, Pa. – Evangelical Community Hospital’s annual Cookin’ Men event, centered around food and gathering, was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic much like everything else this year.

The event, in its 10th year, raises vital funds for uninsured or underinsured patients of the region who struggle to pay for much-needed annual breast cancer screenings at the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.

“We knew out of an abundance of caution with relation to the pandemic we could not hold the event the same as we had always done,” said Donna Schuck, Associate Vice President/Chief Development Officer at Evangelical.

“But we also knew these funds serve as a vital resource for our patients so we tasked ourselves with rethinking the way it could happen. Thanks to the continued support of so many businesses and individuals, the new format raised over $38,000 for the Center.”

From October 19 through October 30, 2020, participants were invited to visit the Cookin’ Men website and vote for their favorite chef with their donations. The chef with the highest amount of dollars raised was deemed TOP CHEF.

The winners, with $6,725 as their final tally, were once again the team of Chris Peifer and Micah Miner – Susquehanna Valley Limousine and National Beef. They were presented with the coveted Pink Whisk award for their efforts, maintaining the title two years in a row. In second and third place respectively were Timm Moyer and Ric Jones – MoJo Active, Inc. ($3,105) and Dale Moyer – Evangelical Community Hospital ($1,835). In total, the chefs raised $18,701.

Weis Markets served as the grand sponsor of this year’s event.

In addition, to capture the excitement surrounding the enjoyment of delicious dishes, the highest donor for each chef won that chef’s dish, which will be delivered to the winner’s home at a mutually agreed upon day and time.

“We are so grateful that we could have a successful event and overcome the challenges of the pandemic,” said Schuck. “From our generous business sponsors, to the creativity of the chefs in creating their dish and inviting friends and supporters to vote for them, the community rallied for the Center for Breast Health.”