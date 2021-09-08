For those of us who remember the day of the attacks with sharp clarity; for those who lost loved ones that day; for those who have died in the years following; for those born after September 11, 2001; for those whose lives changed irreparably: September 11 is a day for everyone to pause, reflect, and remember.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

People recognize the day in their own, personal ways. Here are a few ways to mark the anniversary this year.

9/11 Memorial Ride

The 9/11 Memorial ride through Lycoming County will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 starting and ending at the Clinton Township Fire Company, Montgomery Pa. The ride is hosted by the 911 Memorial Coalition.

Gates open at 10 a.m., memorial service at 2 p.m., and the ride begins at 3 p.m.

The line of bikers in this 42-mile ride can stretch up to 17 miles long and travels through 28 intersections. The coalition coordinates with law enforcement and fire companies in each of the 15 municipalities to block intersections and close roads.

For more information contact Tank Baird at 570-244-6153 or tbaird424@comcast.net.

Remembering 9/11 at 20

Bucknell will hold a campus commemoration service on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. in the Rooke Chapel Memorial Grove.

The leadership of Panhellenic Council has been the primary planning group for the event, which will feature Bucknell President John Bravman offering remarks. The University’s Conservatives Club is also planning to put out American flags by the Elaine Langone Center, which it does annually.

CONTACTS: Rev. Kurt Nelson, director, Religious & Spiritual Life, 570-577-1183, kurt.nelson@bucknell.edu; Brent Papson, 570-577-1168, brent.papson@bucknell.edu

Sept. 11th Day of Remembrance event

9/11 Day of Remembrance event will be held Friday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. in the Academic Quad at Bloomsburg University.

Featuring PA State Treasurer and retired Army reserve Colonel Stacy Garrity ’86 and Elizabeth Miller ’17. Miller's father was killed in the 9/11 attacks.

Garrity served 30-years in the US Army, retiring as a colonel having earned two Bronze Stars and Legion of Merit for her service. Miller is a Rule of Law Fellow for September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows, a nonprofit 9/11 family member group that is committed to the pursuit of justice within a rule of law framework.

In addition, BU President Bashar Hanna will offer remarks with Jared Stump, a BU student, veteran of the U.S. Marines, and president of BUSVA, serving as master of ceremonies.

Annual Commemmoration Ceremony, NYC

In-person attendance for the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, 180 Greenwich Street, New York, NY, is for family members only of those who were lost on 9/11 and in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. But the moments of silence observed at the site can be respected anywhere.

The first moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m, and houses of worship to toll their bells at that time.

At sundown, the annual “Tribute in Light” will once again illuminate the New York city skyline in commemoration of the anniversary of the attacks.

Pentagon 9/11 Observance Ceremony

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley will host an observance ceremony Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 9 a.m., at the Pentagon Memorial in honor of the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.

Prior to the 9/11 observance ceremony, there will be a flag unfurling at sunrise on the west side of the Pentagon.

Both events will livestream on Defense.gov

Flight 93 National Memorial September 11 Observance

The 90-minute observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial will be limited to family members and invited guests and livestreamed on the park’s Facebook page.

Park grounds will reopen to the public following the conclusion of the ceremony.

The annual September 11 observance will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, on the Memorial Plaza.

At 10:03 a.m. – the moment Flight 93 crashed – the names of the passengers and crew members will be read, the Bells of Remembrance will be rung in their memory, and a wreath will be placed at the Wall of Names.

At the conclusion of the wreath laying, the ceremonial gate to the crash site will be opened and family members will walk out to the crash site.

