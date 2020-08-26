Harrisburg, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's Agricultural Land Preservation Board has added 2,512 acres, spread across 33 farms and 16 counties, to the nation's leading farmland preservation program to ensure that the farms will remain in production. The addition comes with a $9.4 million investment, which purchases development rights to the properties.

“Pennsylvania farmers sacrifice to put food on our tables in good times and bad,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said. “Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation program is a covenant between farmers and government to protect our priceless land resources. It is the foundation of food security and a joint investment in feeding our future.”

The $9,429,743 total investment includes nearly $8.9 million in state money, more than $540,000 in county dollars, and $15,000 invested by townships. Since the program began in 1988, federal, state, county and local governments have purchased permanent easements on 5,756 Pennsylvania farms totaling 586,884 acres in 59 counties, investing more than $1.6 billion to ensure that Pennsylvania will continue agricultural production into the future.

The 33 farms added to the program include crop, fruit and vegetable, equine, dairy, and livestock operations in Berks, Centre, Dauphin, Erie, Franklin, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Perry, Westmoreland, and York Counties.

Notable farms include the 120.6-acre Earle Wickersham Farm in Chester County, which specializes in fresh dairy and egg products. In addition to its products, the farm is known for its exemplary soil and water conservation processes. All preserved farms are required to follow a conservation plan that addresses soil, water and nutrient concerns.

The 27.77-acre Michael and Kris Stofanak Farm in Northampton County joins over 300 acres of preserved farmland in a township that has recently lost much of its farmland to warehouse development.

In Centre County, the Donald and Teresa Grove Farm, an 82-acre crop farm, has been added to the preservation program.

Investments in farmland preservation have been enhanced by the first-ever Pennsylvania Farm Bill, which was passed in 2019. The bill created the Agricultural Business Development Center to support business planning, marketing, diversification, risk management, and transition planning for the agricultural industry. The bill also waives realty transfer taxes for the transfer of preserved farmland to a qualified beginning farmer.