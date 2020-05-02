Wellsboro -- The Endless Mountain Music Festival Board of Directors has announced that the 15th annual festival will be held in the summer of 2021 rather than this year. 2021's 15th anniversary celebration will be a 17-day event featuring a national and international selection of world-class musicians, including the 62-member Festival Symphony Orchestra and several special guest artists.

Board President Ardell Thomas said:

"We were going to hold a big celebration for our 15th anniversary this summer but in light of the coronavirus crisis felt it necessary to put the health and safety of our musicians, staff, volunteers and audience first. Maestro Stephen Gunzenhauser and EMMF Executive Director Cynthia Long are working with the involved musicians and composers to move all of the concerts planned for this year to next year. As soon as the 2021 schedule is finalized, we will contact those who purchased tickets in advance for the 2020 festival so they can choose the concerts they want to attend between July 16 and August 1, 2021. Then, tickets will also be made available for purchase to both the EMMF Jazz Fest concert in March of 2021 and to the 2021 summer festival, including individual shows, a flexible pass for any six concerts or a season pass to attend them all.”

There will be a different show every evening for 16 nights during this 17-day event with performances in Knoxville, Mansfield, Tioga and Wellsboro in Tioga County, at Cherry Springs State Park outdoors under the stars in Potter County and in New York in Corning in Steuben County and Elmira in Chemung County.

Ten of the 17 shows will be chamber concerts offered Sundays through Thursdays with a show a night from July 18 to 22 and July 25 to 29, 2021. Two of the shows will be free to attend. Three of the orchestra concerts will be on consecutive Friday nights in Mansfield on July 16, 23, and 30, 2021, and three on consecutive Saturday nights in Corning, N.Y. on July 17, 24, and 31, 2021.

The 17th concert, which will be the seventh concert featuring the Festival Symphony Orchestra, will be free and held rain or shine on Sunday afternoon, August 1, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport, near Wellsboro.

All festival concerts will be free to those aged 20 and under.

More information will be available through the Endless Mountain Music Festival website as it becomes available. The festival box office can be contacted at (570) 787-7800.