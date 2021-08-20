The Hills Creek State Park Complex announced yesterday, Thursday, August 19 that Leonard Harrison State Park at 4797 PA-660, Wellsboro, Pa. was closed due to flooding and storm damage to a section of State Route 660 that leads into the park.

It is anticipated that Leonard Harrison, located about 10 miles from Wellsboro, will reopen by the end of next week.

Those who want to visit the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon can go to Colton Point State Park at 927 Colton Road, Wellsboro, Pa.. It is open and sits on the canyon's west rim.

Questions? Please call the Hills Creek State Park office at 570-724-4246.



