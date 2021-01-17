A Lycoming County native has been elected to the highest seat in the Commonwealth Court.

Montoursville native and Lycoming College alumnus Kevin Brobson was sworn in as the President Judge of that court on Monday during a socially distanced ceremony at the capitol.

“I’ve always wanted to be a lawyer,” Brobson said. “But becoming a Commonwealth judge was something I didn’t know I would do growing up on Fairview Drive. Doing this is something I’m proud of.”

Brobson’s election as President Judge comes at the onset of his second 10-year term as a Commonwealth Court judge. Before his initial election in 2009, Brobson was a private-practice judge for 14 years with Buchanan, Ingersoll & Rooney, and before that, he was a clerk for the late James McGirr Kelly, judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The newly-elected President Judge Brobson will serve a five-year term in the position. Brobson succeeds Mary Hannah Leavitt, who he said mentored him in private practice before she was elected to the bench.

“My focus is to build upon her successes and those of her predecessors in service of the commonwealth,” Brobson said.

The Commonwealth Court is unique to Pennsylvania’s judicial system, according to Brobson. It is both an appellate court with statewide jurisdiction as well as a trial court.

“All cases have one thing in common: Our court deals with questions of if the government is following the law,” Brobson said.

That could include reviewing cases about the state government all the way down to the local government, Brobson said.

Brobson has handled many cases during his time as a Commonwealth judge, some of which involved environmental protection, election law and even how congressional districts are to be drawn.

However, other cases Brobson has heard involve unemployment compensation, injured workers, or simply people who want to develop their property in a way that is restricted in some way.

“Those cases might not be high profile, but they are meaningful to the people (who come before) the court,” Brobson said.

Now, as President Judge, Brobson is responsible for making sure the Commonwealth Court is running smoothly while handling all cases. He will lead the administration of the Commonwealth Courts, and will oversee the court’s budget and professional personnel.

“I will be providing support to fellow judges to allow them to continue to do the tremendous job they do day in and day out,” Brobson said.

Brobson said the opportunity to be President Judge is the highlight career.

“I probably never imagined, when I was growing up in Lycoming County, of becoming a Commonwealth Judge,” Brobson said.

His accomplishment joins a figurative hall of fame for notable figures from Lycoming County.

State Sen. Gene Yaw, who represents the 23rd District, graduated from both Montoursville High School and Lycoming College, like Brobson.

Brobson and Yaw and joined in graduating from Lycoming College by a former third-circuit judge, Thomas Vanaskie, and Judge Robert Baldi of the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas.

Lycoming College has “put out some judges. That’s a feather in its cap,” Brobson said.

Brobson, born and raised in Montoursville, proudly wears his ties to Lycoming County. He graduated from Montoursville High School in 1988, and went on to attend Lycoming College.

“I’m very proud of where I grew up,” Brobson said.

Describing himself as “the baby of the family,”Brobson is joined by two older siblings–a sister who lives in Loyalsock, and a brother who works in Chicago and lives with his family. They are all Montoursville graduates.

In addition to his siblings, Brobson has two parents: Robert and Pat Brobson, who both still live in Montoursville. Brobson attributes part of his success to his parents.

“I’m proud of all the opportunities my parents gave me and my brother and sister. They worked hard to encourage us to work hard and achieve our goals,”Brobson said.

Brobson’s parents both live in Montoursville. Robert, his father, retired as a lieutenant from a 29-year career serving with the Pennsylvania State Police in the 80’s. He went on to serve on the Montoursville Borough Council in the 90’s. Meanwhile, Pat retired from working in the Little League Baseball insurance office.

“When he wanted to do something, he was certainly able to do it. He had the energy and the desire, and he was very happy for having the experiences he had,” Robert Brobson said.

Both Pat and Robert Brobson said Kevin was interested in law since he was around 13 years old, and are immensely proud of their son’s accomplishments.

“He’s got quite an achievement as a kid from little Lycoming County. Small area, small town. We’re just so proud of him, he’s done so well,” Robert Brobson said.

Pat Brobson said she and Robert invested a lot into their children’s education.

“We always had dinner together at the dinner table,”Pat Brobson said. “We always sat at the dinner table and did homework. We studied with them–we thought as parents that was important to do. We just felt we had to do that. I think that helped too, encouraged them along. We did everything we could to get them a good education.”

Pat Brobson said Kevin is a well-rounded son who is incredibly humble. Nobody knew Brobson graduated Widener Law School second in a class of 180 people until the day of graduation.

“He never told us. He doesn’t boast or brag about anything,” Pat Brobson said. “He’s just good ol’ Kevin. An all-around good person. We’re proud of him, and we’re proud of all our kids.”

In addition to giving thanks to his parents, Kevin Brobson attributes his success to his education. Brobson graduated in Montoursville High School’s class of 1988, and went on to attend Lycoming College, studying accounting and economics. From there, he studied law at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, and served as the executive editor on the law review.

“I had a typical story,” Brobson said. “I had some teachers who really encouraged me to pursue the interests I had in political science, history, and writing.”

Although Brobson did not set out to become President Judge after his education was completed, he offered some advice to people looking to achieve.

“Whatever interests you as a career, whatever is going to make you go to work every day and be meaningful to you, pursue it with every ounce of energy you have,” Brobson said. “There’s no substitute for hard work. A little luck is helpful, but the hard work is necessary.”