Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police is now accepting applications for the position of Police Officer.

Applications can be obtained in person at Police Headquarters located at 810 Nichols Place, Williamsport, Pa. 17701, or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Third Street, third floor, Williamsport, Pa. 17701.

Applications can also be downloaded from their website here.

All applications must be received on or before Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. Civil Service Testing for applicants will be conducted on Saturday, March 25.

