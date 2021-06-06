crosscutters hiring banner with ncpa logo

Williamsport, Pa. - The Williamsport Crosscutters are looking for energetic, motivated individuals to fill part-time seasonal positions in the Food & Beverage Dept. at Historic Bowman Field for the 2021 season.

Interested individuals must apply in-person at the Cutters Job Fair, which will take place on Wednesday, June 9 from 4-6 p.m. at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, 1700 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and can apply anytime during the job fair hours. Those attending are asked to bring a copy of their resume, if available.

Employees work approximately 3-6 hours at each Cutters home game and are not required to be available for all games. Applicants should have an outgoing personality and a willingness to work with the public.

The Crosscutters season is currently underway and runs until August 11 in the new MLB Draft League.


